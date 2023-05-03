FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Antwerp snapped Wayne Trace’s 12-game winning streak, downing the Raiders 6-4 in a game played at Parkview Field, home of the Single-A Fort Wayne TinCaps.
Ethan Lichty ripped three base hits in the win for the Archers while Derek Hines drove in three runs with a single and double.
Kyle Forrer tripled while Cale Winans laced a double in the setback for the Raiders (No. 7 Division III OHSBCA).
Antwerp 011 031 0 — 6 7 2
Wayne Trace 022 000 0 — 4 8 1
Records: Antwerp 8-10, Wayne Trace 14-2.
Winning pitcher: Parker Moore (4 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Ethan Lichty.
Losing pitcher: Breven Anderson (2 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Tyler Davis, Cooper Wenzlick.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) — Ethan Lichty 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Derek Hines single, double, 3 RBIs; Camden Fuller 2 steals, 2 runs. (Wayne Trace) — Tyler Davis single, double; Kyle Forrer triple; Cale Winans double.
B. Green 3, Napoleon 0
BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green pitcher Jack Brown held Napoleon to two base hits in a 3-0 NLL blanking of the Wildcats.
Brown struck out seven Wildcat batters as Trey Rubinstein and Parker Woods were the lone hits. Rubinstein fanned five in the hard-luck loss.
Napoleon 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
B. Green 020 001 x — 3 6 3
Records: Bowling Green 6-10 (2-5 NLL), Napoleon 8-8-1 (1-7 NLL).
Winning pitcher: Jack Brown (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Trey Rubinstein (6 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) — 2 singles. (Bowling Green) — Brock Hastings 2 singles, triple; Braden Loomis double.
Hilltop 9, Fayette 3
FAYETTE — Hilltop surged past Fayette with six runs in the top of the ninth to outlast the Eagles for a 9-3 league win.
Cameron Schlosser earned the victory on the mound for the Cadets with three scoreless innings while Devin Dempsey and Wade Wagner both laced doubles in the win.
Hilltop 000 011 106 — 9 8 4
Fayette 102 000 000 — 3 7 3
Records: Hilltop 8-8 (3-4 BBC), Fayette 5-8 (1-6 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Cameron Schlosser (3 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Wade Wagner.
Losing pitcher: Carter Lavinder (1 inning, 6 runs, 5 earned, 4 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Wyatt Mitchell, Shane Maginn.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) — Devin Dempsey single, double, 3 RBIs; Wade Wagner single, double, 2 runs; Raace Haynes 2 runs; Zander Runkel 2 RBIs; Tyzon Pelfrey 2 RBIs. (Fayette) — Skylar Lester 2 doubles, 3 RBIs.
Fort Jennings 4, Continental 0
FORT JENNINGS — Continental’s bats weren’t enough against Fort Jennings’ Jarron Swick, who fanned 14 Pirates in a 4-0 one-hit PCL victory.
Sam Newsome recorded the only hit for Continental in the setback while striking out seven across six innings on the bump.
Continental 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Ft. Jennings 000 400 x — 4 7 1
Records: Fort Jennings 6-9 (3-3 PCL), Continental 2-13 (0-6 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Jarron Swick (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 14 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Sam Newsome (6 innings, 4 runs, 7 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Continental) — Sam Newsome single. (Fort Jennings) — Bryce Gasser 2 singles, 2 steals; Jake Wiechart double.
Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Liberty-Benton 1
GLANDORF — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Evan Pester out-dueled Liberty-Benton’s Kam Garlock in a 4-1 O-G victory that featured neither pitcher giving up an earned run.
The Titans scored all four runs in the third inning against the Eagles (No. 4 Division III OHSBCA), with Pester allowing one hit in seven frames with four strikeouts while Garlock allowed four unearned runs with a dozen punchouts.
L-B 001 000 0 — 1 1 2
O-G 004 000 x — 4 4 2
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 7-10, Liberty-Benton 15-4.
Winning pitcher: Evan Pester (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kam Garlock (6 innings, 4 runs, 0 earned, 4 hits, 12 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Liberty-Benton) — Landen Stansbery single. (Ottawa-Glandorf) — Ty Buckland single, double; Kaleb Yoder double, 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.