ANTWERP — Antwerp picked up its third win in four games and its third straight GMC victory with a 4-1 win against county rival Paulding on Wednesday.
Ethan Lichty went the distance, striking out eight and scattering four hits for the Archers. Carson Altimus tripled to help the cause at the plate.
Ethan Foltz took the hard luck loss for Paulding, striking out a dozen in 5.2 innings.
Paulding 100 000 0 — 1 4 1
Antwerp 000 112 x — 4 7 1
Records: Antwerp 7-9 (4-2 GMC), Paulding 8-8 (3-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Ethan Lichty (7 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Ethan Foltz (5.2 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 12 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Jacob Martinez.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Casey Agler 2 singles. (Antwerp) — Carson Altimus single, triple; Parker Moore 2 singles; Eli Reinhart double; Derek Hines double.
Wayne Trace 4, Ottoville 0
OTTOVILLE — Wayne Trace stretched its winning streak to 11 straight games with a 4-0 blanking of Ottoville.
Tucker Antoine had a pair of base hits and two stolen bases for the Raiders (No. 10 D-III OHSBCA) while Evan Crosby allowed three hits and a walk in a complete-game win.
Wayne Trace 000 040 0 — 4 6 5
Ottoville 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Records: Wayne Trace 13-1, Ottoville 3-11.
Winning pitcher: Evan Crosby (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Brandon Calvelage (5.1 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Keaton Schnipke.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Tucker Antoine 2 singles, 2 steals; Evan Crosby double; Cale Winans double; Cooper Wenzlick 2 RBIs. (Ottoville) — 3 singles.
A. Wayne 6, Napoleon 3
NAPOLEON — Anthony Wayne scored five runs in the final two innings to storm past Napoleon for a 6-3 NLL victory.
Devin Dietrich and Parker Woods each doubled in the setback for the Wildcats while Luke Hardy tallied 3 RBIs.
A. Wayne 010 003 2 — 6 7 0
Napoleon 100 110 0 — 3 4 2
Records: Anthony Wayne 11-3 (6-0 NLL), Napoleon 8-6-1 (1-5 NLL).
Winning pitcher: Dom Carlson (1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Braden Curry, Drew Pfundt.
Losing pitcher: Owen Espinoza (1.2 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Trey Rubinstein, Jacob Shadle.
Leading hitters: (Anthony Wayne) — Tommy Ling single, double; Mitch Harder 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Jack Behnfeldt double; Marco Morrison double, 2 runs; Ben Nieckarz 2 runs. (Napoleon) — Devin Dietrich double; Parker Woods double; Luke Hardy 3 RBIs.
Stryker 9, Fayette 8
STRYKER — After falling behind 3-0 through 2.5 innings, Stryker stormed back and held off Fayette 9-8 in BBC play.
Jacob Myers struck out four in 3.1 innings of scoreless relief for the Panthers while Gavin LaBo had three hits and five RBIs in the win.
Fayette 201 500 0 — 8 6 3
Stryker 004 500 x — 9 7 3
Records: Stryker 4-9 (3-3 BBC), Fayette 5-6 (1-5 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Jacob Myers (3.1 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Jacob Cadwell.
Losing pitcher: Shane Maginn (3.2 innings, 9 runs, 4 earned, 7 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Caden Leininger.
Leading hitters: (Fayette) — Shane Maginn 2 singles, 3 runs; Carter Lavinder 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Wyatt Mitchell 2 steals. (Stryker) — Gavin LaBo 2 singles, double, 5 RBIs, 2 runs, 2 steals; Devin Montague 2 hits, 2 RBIs; Daniel Donovan double, 2 runs; Levi Barnum 2 runs; Jacob Myers 2 steals.
Hilltop 8, Pettisville 1
WEST UNITY — Devin Dempsey struck out 15 in a complete-game shutdown of Pettisville as Hilltop earned an 8-1 win.
Wade Wagner ripped a single and double in the win for the Cadets, which held Pettisville to two base hits.
Pettisville 000 001 0 — 1 2 0
Hilltop 203 111 x — 8 7 2
Records: Hilltop 6-8 (2-4 BBC), Pettisville 0-12 (0-6 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Devin Dempsey (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 15 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Caden Bishop (5 innings, 7 runs, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Quinn Ripke.
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) — 2 singles. (Hilltop) — Wade Wagner single, double.
