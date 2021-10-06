TOLEDO — Napoleon and Defiance girls golf competed in sectionals at Heather Downs Country Club on Wednesday.

Napoleon sophomore Riley Kleck finished qualified for the district tournament by shooting a 99.

Kleck finished 19th amongst all competitors at the meet and made the group of five golfers that qualified as individuals in D-I district action at Stone Ridge on Oct. 12.

The Wildcats finished seventh in the meet with a team score of 428 . Senior Regan Badenhop finished second for the Wildcats with a 104. Avery Badenhop shot a 112 to take third for Napoleon.

Defiance placed eighth as a team with a score of 453. The Bulldogs were led by senior Emily Wahl who missed out on qualifying for districts by one shot with a 103. Mallory Weaver finished second on the team with a 106.

Division I Sectionals

At Heatherdowns

St. Ursula (340); Notre Dame (356); Perrysburg (390);. Clay (393); Anthony Wayne (407); Sylvania Southview (420); Napoleon (428) - Reese Kleck 99, Regan Badenhop 104, Avery Badenhop 112, Sydney Bechtol 113. Defiance (453) - Emily Wahl 103, Mallory Weaver 106, Kennedy Zeller 116, Ayvah Cullen 128. Whitmer (459); Springfield (470);. Bowling Green (480); Sandusky (526); Maumee (NTS);. Sylvania Northview (NTS).

Trending Recipe Videos


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments