Due to snowfall and icy roads from Wednesday evening’s weather, some of the contests schedule for Thursday evening were affected. The following is a list of games that were moved from Thursday and their announced postponement dates, if applicable:

Girls basketball: Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf, ppd. to tonight, 6 p.m.; Anthony Wayne at Napoleon, ppd. to Monday, 6 p.m.; Bryan at Patrick Henry, ppd. to tonight, 6 p.m.; Maumee Valley Country Day at Montpelier, ppd. to Feb. 15, noon; Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson, ppd. to Feb. 17; Pandora-Gilboa at Arcadia, ppd. to Saturday, noon; Leipsic at Van Buren, ppd., no date set.

Wrestling: Napoleon at Liberty Center, ppd., no date set.

The Defiance-Ottawa-Glandorf girls game will now be played at 6 p.m. tonight at Defiance. The JV girls game will tip at 4:30 p.m. in the middle school gym while the JV boys will play at 4:30 in the high school gym. The varsity girls game will begin at 6 p.m. with the varsity boys game to follow.

For Bryan and Patrick Henry, the JV boys basketball game will tip at 4:45, followed by the varsity girls game at 6 p.m. and the varsity boys game at 7:30 p.m. The JV girls game will not be rescheduled.

Load comments