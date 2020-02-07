Due to snowfall and icy roads from Wednesday evening’s weather, some of the contests schedule for Thursday evening were affected. The following is a list of games that were moved from Thursday and their announced postponement dates, if applicable:
Girls basketball: Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf, ppd. to tonight, 6 p.m.; Anthony Wayne at Napoleon, ppd. to Monday, 6 p.m.; Bryan at Patrick Henry, ppd. to tonight, 6 p.m.; Maumee Valley Country Day at Montpelier, ppd. to Feb. 15, noon; Columbus Grove at Delphos Jefferson, ppd. to Feb. 17; Pandora-Gilboa at Arcadia, ppd. to Saturday, noon; Leipsic at Van Buren, ppd., no date set.
Wrestling: Napoleon at Liberty Center, ppd., no date set.
The Defiance-Ottawa-Glandorf girls game will now be played at 6 p.m. tonight at Defiance. The JV girls game will tip at 4:30 p.m. in the middle school gym while the JV boys will play at 4:30 in the high school gym. The varsity girls game will begin at 6 p.m. with the varsity boys game to follow.
For Bryan and Patrick Henry, the JV boys basketball game will tip at 4:45, followed by the varsity girls game at 6 p.m. and the varsity boys game at 7:30 p.m. The JV girls game will not be rescheduled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.