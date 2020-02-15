BATH TOWNSHIP — The Defiance wrestling team came into Saturday's Western Buckeye League tournament hoping to finish at least fourth and they did just that, finishing 9.5 points ahead of fifth-place Lima Shawnee (91-81.5).
The overall title was expected to be a free for all, with Celina, St. Marys and Wapakoneta tying for the regular season title.
When the dust cleared, St. Marys claimed its first ever outright title, nipping Celina, 151-145.5.
St. Marys' last title came in 1977, when it shared the title with Defiance. Wapakoneta (118 points) placed third. Van Wert (67 points) placed sixth, Kenton (61.5) was seventh, Lima Bath (58 points) eighth, Elida (56) ninth and Ottawa-Glandorf (12) 10th. Eight of the 10 teams came away with at least one individual champion.
Defiance came into the match with 11 wrestlers in 14 weight classes. Lance Armstrong (120) had been sick all week and was not well enough to wrestle. Defiance 126 pounder Carmella Castaneda did not wrestle and no one was available to wrestle at 195.
Defiance put three wrestlers in the finals and came away with two champions, Tristan Villarreal (132) and Dominic Tracy (152).
Freshman Treven Rittenhouse (106) placed second, losing by pin in the finals to Wapak's Colin Mellott. Rittenhouse advanced to the finals by upsetting the number two seed in the semifinals, St. Marys' Michael Crites, with a 4:58 pin.
The senior Villarreal made his mark in history by becoming one of a handful of wrestlers to win four WBL titles. Villarreal pinned Wapak's Daniel Prieto in the semifinals in 1:03. In the finals, Villarreal won by a 14-2 major decision over St. Marys' Garrett Donovan.
"It's great to be a part of history," Villarreal said. "I was actually sick most of the week, so I was tired in the finals. But I just stayed with being in solid good position on my feet and worked on my attacking and being aggressive, not waiting for the opponent to make a move."
Tracy, a sophomore, came into the tournament as the number three seed. But in the semifinals, he won by an 11-3 major decision over second-seeded Ethan Ly of Celina. In the finals, he picked up six takedowns against the No. 4 seed, Van Wert's Macein Bigham, to win, 12-5.
"Coming into the tournament, I felt like I had a clear shot to win," Tracy said. "Last year, I came into the tournament and was quickly out, losing both my matches and this year, I won the whole thing. I was particularly looking forward to facing Ly. He bumped up in our dual match to 160 and then got the higher seed without having to face me. In both guys I wrestled, I was wrestling guys that roll around a lot and those were the ones I've had trouble with. So in both matches, I wanted to make sure that I was in good position the whole time and wrestling my best."
Defiance had four other wrestlers place, all who finished fourth, sophomore Gavino Martinez (113), freshman Spencer Thompson (160), sophomore Alex Hoeffel (170) and freshman Caleb Loehr (182).
In the third place match, Martinez wrestled Celina's Derrick Slater. Two weeks ago when the two wrestled, Martinez jumped out to a 6-1 lead. But wrestling from the bottom in the second period, Slater was able to reverse his fortunes and won by pin. This time around, the two were tied at 3-3 in the second period. Slater was awarded a controversial takedown, when the two were going out of bounds. That takedown enabled Slater to get a pin, with just one second left in the second period.
Thompson advanced to the third place match with a 13-6 consolation semifinal win over Van Wert's Jacob Geething. In the third palce match, Thompson was winning, 3-1 in the final period, when Celina's Tim Novitske was awarded a penalty point when Hoeffel was whistled for stalling. Hoeffel then elected to let Novitske loose, hoping to get another takedown. But he was unable to do so and the match went into overtime, tied at 3-3. In the overtime, Novitske secured the takedown to win, 5-3.
At 170, Hoeffel won his consolation semifinal match over Celina's Tyler Carlin, 5-1. But he was pinned by Lima Shawnee's Howie Perkins in the third place match.
At 182, Loehr advanced to the semifinals by avenging a loss two weeks ago to Celina's Alex Stachler, winning by pin, in 3:26. In the semifinals, he was pinned by the top seed, Zachary Simpson of Bath. In the consolation semifinals, Loehr won by a 9-6 decision over Van Wert's Spencer Blue. Kenton's Ethan Manns then pinned Loehr in the third place match.
"We finished fourth, just where I hoped we would finish, so I'm happy about that," said Defiance coach Pat Murphy. "And we came away with two champions. I was very excited to see four of our young guys get to the third place match, but the only bad thing is we went 0-4 in those matches. Caleb Loehr grew up a lot today, by getting a win over a Celina guy who had pinned him the last time they faced each other. And I'm excited and happy for Spencer Thompson's growth. He had every opportunity to finish third."
One other Defiance wrestler, freshman Nikita Hoeffel (145) narrowly missed placing. In the quarterfinals, Hoeffel was leading Celina's Jakob Poor, 3-2, but Poor scored a reversal with less than 10 second left. That put Hoeffel in the togher side of the draw. After a win by fall over Wapak's Bradley Hicks, in the consolation semifinals, Hoeffel was pinned by Elida's Dalton Swickrath. In the other half of the bracket, Poor won his consolation semifinal match to advance to the third place match, where he was pinned by Swickrath.
"Nikita and Poor were probably wrestling in the first round for what should have been the third and fourth-place match," Murphy said. "But the bottom line is he needs to find a way to win those close matches. He needed to win that one to get to the eventual third place match and by losing, he ended up on the bad side of the draw."
Ottawa-Glandorf had one wrestler place, with Owen Thompson placing third, at 138. Thompson edged Lima Shawnee's Mason Adlesh, 10-8, in the third place match.
Of Defiance's other wrestlers, Alex Wilson (138), Christopher Brickel (220) and Ashton Rose all were eliminated after losing two straight matches.
Next up for Defiance is Division II sectional wrestling on Feb. 28-29. Defiance will be the host school for the event.
WBL Championships
St. Marys 151, Celina 145.5, Wapakoneta 118, Defiance 91, Lima Shawnee 81.5, Van Wert 67, Kenton 61.5, Lima Bath 58, Elida 56.5, Ottawa-Glandorf 12
Championship Matches
106 - Colin Mellott (W) pinned Treven Rittenhouse (D), :50; 113 - Tyler Hisey (SM) pinned Bryce Knapke (W), :28; 120 - Trevor Hisey (SM) dec. Keaton Elling (W), 12-5; 126 - Landon Engle (C) pinned Cory Beach (LS), 4:59; 132 - Tristan Villarreal (D) major dec. Garrett Donovan (SM), 14-2; 138 - Conner Douglass (E) tech. fall Jaden King (C), 16-0; 145 - Gabe Steyer (VW) pinned Trent Fairburn (LS), 1:08; 152 - Dominic Tracy (D) dec. Macein Bigham (VW), 12-5; 160 - Tommy Mabry (SM) major dec. Carter Bays (K), 12-3; 170 - Mason Saeler (SM) pinned Mason Rhoades (K), 5:37; 182 - Zachary Simpson (LB) pinned Stashu Patterson (SM), 1:52; 195 - Cory Fortkamp (C) dec. Carter Sharpe (SM), 3-1 (OT); 220 - Evan Kaeck (W) dec. Noah Eikenbary (K), 4-3; 285 - Carter Butler (LB) major dec. Eli Kline (VW), 15-1.
Local Third Place Matches
113 - Derrick Slater (C) pinned Gavino Martinez (D), 2:59; 138 - Owen Thomas (OG) dec. Mason Adlesh (LS), 10-8; 160 - Tim Novitske (C) dec. Spencer Thompson (D), 5-3 (OT); 170 - Howie Perkins (LS) pinned Alex Hoeffel, 2:32; 182 - Ethan Manns (K) pinned Caleb Loehr (D), 2:47.
