LIMA — The Defiance boys track team picked up a fourth-place finish, highlighted by Josh Horvath’s league championship effort in the 300 hurdles, while the DHS girls were ninth as the Western Buckeye League championships concluded at Lima Shawnee on Friday.
Horvath sprinted to a time of 39.88, 1.12 seconds clear of Lima Shawnee’s Zach Chambers, to earn the win for the Bulldogs. Switzer also ran legs of the third-place 800 and 1600 relays for Defiance with Elijah Fortman, Marino Martinez and Horvath, and finished fourth individually in the 200 and fifth in the 100. Fortman finished as league runner-up in the 800 to Van Wert’s Hunter Sherer while Josiah Gonzalez was fourth in the 3200 and Cole Batt fifth in the 1600.
On the girls side, Ottawa-Glandorf was second to league champion Celina in the team standings, powered by an outstanding effort by Alexa Fortman. The Titan standout won the 400 and 800 while anchoring the winning 1600 relay team for O-G. Fortman was joined on the relay quartet by a pair of league champions in Lily Haselman in the pole vault and Myka Aldrich, who claimed the high jump title on Wednesday.
For Defiance, Emily Wahl earned a fourth-place finish in the 800 to top all DHS finishers on Friday night. Freshman Layla Briseno picked up a point for Defiance with a sixth-place finish in the 3200 while the DHS 1600 relay squad was also sixth.
WBL Championships
At Lima Shawnee
Boys Meet
Lima Shawnee 153, Van Wert 118, St. Marys 62, Defiance 49, Ottawa-Glandorf 35, Kenton 31, Celina 26, Wapakoneta 21, Lima Bath 18, Elida 14
Field Events
Discus — 1. Rasawehr (C), 135-1; Fultz (SM), Giesige (SM), Stout (K); High jump — 1. Bolois (LS), 6-2; Parks (SM), Bowers (SM), Mikesell (LB).
Running Events
110 hurdles — 1. Hedrick (OG), 15.5; Bowers (SM), Chambers (LS), Jackson (VW). 100 meters — 1. Upshaw (LS), 10.84; Robertson (LS), Jolliff (K), Cornell (K). 800 relay — 1. Van Wert, 1:30.8; Lima Shawnee, Defiance (Switzer, Fortman, Martinez, Horvath), Wapakoneta. 1600 meters — 1. Johns (LS), Wannamacher (VW), Sherer (VW), Williams (LS). 400 relay — 1. Lima Shawnee, 43.77; Kenton, Van Wert, Ottawa-Glandorf (Brickner, Cantrell, Hedrick, Morman). 400 meters — 1. Brown (VW), 50.36; Pratt (VW), Ricker (LS), Booher (LS). 300 hurdles — 1. Horvath (D), 39.88; Chambers (LS), Bowers (SM), Burden (LS). 800 meters — 1. Sherer (VW), 1:59.99; Fortman (D), Shaw (C), Springer (VW). 200 meters — 1. Robertson (LS), 22.77; Upshaw (LS), Jolliff (K), Switzer (D). 3200 meters — 1. Wannamacher (VW), 10:17.36; Johns (LS), Birt (SM), Gonzalez (D). 1600 meters — 1. Van Wert, 3:25.27; Lima Shawnee, Defiance (Fortman, Switzer, Martinez, Horvath), Wapakoneta.
Girls Meet
Celina 103, Ottawa-Glandorf 78, St. Marys 68, Van Wert 64, Elida 58, Kenton 51.5, Lima Bath 41.5, Lima Shawnee 29, Defiance 18, Wapakoneta 16
Field Events
Shot put — 1. Lutz (C), 37-6.75; Miller (K), Daniels (LB), Anthony (SM). Long jump — 1. Johnson (E), 16-7.25; Schwieterman (C), Hardison (LB), Kohler (W). Pole vault — 1. Haselman (OG), 10-6; Huser (C), Makin (E), Buxton (K).
Running Events
100 hurdles — 1. Renner (LB), 16.11; Modd (K), Dross (C), Smith (K). 100 meters — 1. Jackson (E), 13.15; Johnson (E), Greber (SM), Shepherd (OG). 800 relay — 1. St. Marys, 1:48.35; Van Wert, Celina, Lima Bath. 1600 meters — 1. Schloemer (SM), 5:14.22; K. Dameron (C), J. Dameron (C), Cleaves (LS). 400 relay — 1. Elida, 51.74; St. Marys, Celina, Kenton. 400 meters — 1. Fortman (OG), 57.55; Houg (VW), Rodriguez (LS), Greber (SM). 300 hurdles — 1. Modd (K), 47.22; Schwieterman (C), Ambos (W), Okuley (OG). 800 meters — 1. Fortman (OG), 2:18.89; Wise (VW), Schloemer (SM), Wahl (D). 200 meters — 1. Houg (VW), 26.75; Jackson (E), Makin (E), Johnson (VW). 3200 meters — 1. K. Dameron (C), 11:50.73; J. Dameron (C), Williams (LS), McClain (VW). 1600 meters — 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (Fenbert, Haselman, Aldrich, Fortman), 4:08.44; Van Wert, St. Marys, Lima Bath.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.