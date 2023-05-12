WAPAKONETA — Defiance saw six athletes place inside the top four of Friday’s Western Buckeye League track meet while the Ottawa-Glandorf girls took home a league title.
Bulldog sophomore Samantha Hohenberger was league runner up in the 300 hurdles and was the highest finisher for the Bulldogs for either the boys or girls.
Sophomore Luke Westfall took third in the long jump on the boys side while freshman Adriela Jordan was fourth in the same event for the girls.
Meanwhile, sophomore Anthony Wilder placed fourth in the 100 meter dash while junior Cole Batt was fourth in the 1600 meter run. Senior Mira Horvath was third in the 400 meter dash to round out the Bulldog top four finishers.
The Bulldog boys finished eight of 10 teams scoring a 35. Lima Shawnee won the meet with a 92 over Ottawa-Glandorf’s 81. The Titan girls ran away with the title with 127 points to second place Celina’s 89. Defiance was seventh with a score of 38.
And not only did the O-G girls win the meet, their 3200 meter relay made history as they broke the WBL record set by Celina in 1983 by three seconds.
WBL Championships
At Wapakoneta
Boys Meet
Lima Shawnee 92, Ottawa-Glandorf 81, Lima Bath 62, Celina 54, Wapakoneta 53, Kenton 48, Van Wert 40, Defiance 35, St. Marys 33, Elida 28
Field Events
Shot put — 1. Murlin (C), 54-11; Sewell (LS), Rarey (K), Newell (C). Discus — 1. Rarey (K), 157-9; Murlin (C), Rasawehr (C), Jones (E), James (LB). High jump — 1. Courter (W), 6-2; Dalton (D), Springer (VW), Ryan (LB), Schaefer (SM). Long jump — 1. Quay (K), 20-7; Stirn (LS), Westfall (D), Delong (K). Pole vault — 1. Torsell (SM), 12-8; Schroeder (OG), Fokine (C), Block (W).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. O-G, 8:09.11; Van Wert, Bath, Shawnee. 110 hurdles — 1. Engel (SM), 15.6; Cole (LB), Lutz (C), Dyer (K). 100 meters — 1. Johnson (LB), 11.36; Hopson (LS), Burgei (OG), Wilder (D). 800 relay — 1. Bath, 1:31.5; Wapakoneta, Elida, Shawnee. 1600 meters — 1. Williams (LS), 4:27.39; Rosengarten (OG), Cleaves (LS), Batt (D). 400 relay — 1. Bath, 44.61; Wapakoneta, Shawnee, Kenton. 400 meters — 1. Reddick (E), 51.92; Davidson (S), Lenhart (W), Springer (VW). 300 hurdles — 1. Cole (LB), 41.11; Duling (OG), Lutz (C), Coca (W). 800 meters — 1. Williams (LS), 1:59.71; Miller (VW), Vogt (OG), Macke (OG). 200 meters — 1. Hopson (LS), 23.32; Burgei (OG), Wilder (D), Reddick (D). 3200 meters — 1. Rosengarten (OG), 9:45.97; Scott (VW), Buening (C), Birt (SM). 1600 relay — 1. Shawnee, 3:27.32; Van Wert, Wapakoneta, O-G.
Girls Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 127, Celina 89, St. Marys 67, Van Wert 55, Kenton 47, Lima Bath 42, Defiance 38, Elida 30, Wapakoneta 23, Lima Shawnee 9
Field Events
Shot put — 1. Miller (K), 39-9.5; Lutz (C), Hoffman (OG), Foust (LB). Discus — 1. Miller (K), 132-6; Lutz (C), Hoffman (OG), Ruble (LB). High jump — 1. Gladen (E), 5-1; Jacobs (SM), Clay (E), Wallace (LB), Adams (C), Puthoff (SM). Long jump — 1. Larrabee (K), 14-2.75; Gibson (K), Brackman (SM), Jordan (D). Pole vault — 1. Huser (C), 11-2; Haselman (OG), Smith (K), Verhoff (OG).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. O-G, 9:30.10; Defiance, St. Marys, Celina. 100 hurdles — 1. Liebrecht (OG), 15.97; Dross (C), Smith (K), O’Kief (LB). 100 meters — 1. Deerhing (VW), 12.56; Greber (SM), Makin (E), Huser (C). 800 relay — 1. Van Wert , 1:45.24; O-G, St. Marys, Celina. 1600 meters — 1. K. Dameron (C), 5:17.39; Welch (VW), Buddelmeyer (OG), Jutte (SM). 400 relay — 1. Van Wert, 50.23; St. Marys, Celina, O-G. 400 meters — 1. Fortman (OG), 56.72; Walsh (LB), Horvath (D), Fenbert (OG). 300 hurdles — 1. Olberding (W), 47.29; Hohenberger (D), Dirksen (C), Liebrecht (OG). 800 meters — 1. Fortman (OG), 2:13.02; Closson (OG), Jutte (SM), Welch (VW). 200 meters — 1. Greber (SM), 26.14; Walsh (LB), Makin (E), Deerhing (VW). 3200 meters — 1. K. Dameron (C), 11:40.62; Williams (LS), J. Dameron (C), Manns (K). 1600 relay — 1. O-G, 3:59.35; Defiance, Lima Bath, Van Wert.
