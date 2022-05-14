VAN WERT — The Defiance boys track team finished fourth in the Western Buckeye League championships on Friday at Van Wert High School as the league’s festivities wrapped up.
Josh Horvath won the 300 hurdles and finished second in the 110 hurdles for the DHS boys, which finished just a half-point back of third-place Celina. The 800 and 1600 relay teams for Defiance each finished third while the 3200 relay earned a fourth-place finish earlier this week in day one of the league meet. Servontre Graves and Elijah Fortman added fourth-place efforts in the 400 and 800, respectively.
In the girls meet, Oktavia Rohlf was fourth in the shot put on Friday to help earn points for the seventh-place Lady Bulldogs. Samantha Hohenberger was fourth in the 400 individually for Defiance while earlier this week, the DHS quartet of Mira Horvath, Hohenberger, Layla Briseno and Emily Wahl teamed up for a season-best time of 9:47.08 to win the league title in the 3200 relay. Rohlf finished fourth in the discus for the DHS girls while Martin Castro was third in the long jump as Hohenberg, Horvath and Wahl joined Joslyn Renn to finish fourth in the 1600 relay Friday.
WBL Championships
At Van Wert
Boys Meet
Van Wert 119.5, Lima Shawnee 94, Celina 55, Defiance 54.5, Ottawa-Glandorf 51.5, Lima Bath 46.5, St. Marys 45, Wapakoneta 31, Elida 16, Kenton 14
Field Events
Discus — 1. Rarey (K), 157-0; Rasawehr (C), Murlin (C), Jones (E). Shot put — 1. Griffiths (B), 57-1, Sewell (S), Dotson (VW), Murlin (C). High jump — 1. Phillips (VW), 6-1; Courter (W), Bowers (SM), Mikesell (LB). Long jump — 1. Bowers (SM), 21-3.75; Lenhart (W), Castro (D), Stirn (S). Pole vault — 1. Douglass (E), 14-6; Torsell (SM), Fokine (C), Osting (OG).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Shawnee, 8:08.74; Van Wert, Ottawa-Glandorf, Defiance (E. Fortman, Gonzalez, Jurcevich, C. Batt). 110 hurdles — 1. Bowers (SM), 15.51; Horvath (D), Jackson (VW), Lutz (C). 100 meters — 1. Upshaw (LS), 10.87; Alidou (C), Johnson (LB), Bill (VW). 800 relay — 1. Van Wert, 1:30.34; Shawnee, Defiance (Graves, DeTray, E. Fortman, Horvath). 1600 meters — 1. Johns (LS), 4:38.31; Cleaves (LS), Rosengarten (OG), Sherer (VW). 400 relay — 1. Wapakoneta, 44.38; Van Wert, O-G (Schmitz, G. Schroeder, A. Schroeder, Morman), Bath. 400 meters — 1. Pratt (VW), 49.76; Alidou (C), Laudick (VW), Graves (D). 300 hurdles — 1. Horvath (D), 39.52; Bowers (SM), Duling (OG), Coca (W). 800 meters — 1. Springer (VW), 2:01.33; Williams (LS), Wannemacher (VW), E. Fortman (D). 200 meters — 1. Upshaw (LS), 22.26; Pratt (VW), A. Schroeder (OG), Laudick (VW). 3200 meters — 1. Jones (LB), 10:17.56; Rosengarten (OG), Wireman (LB), Sherer (VW). 1600 meters — 1. Van Wert, 3:24.97; Shawnee, Defiance (E. Fortman, Jurcevich, Horvath, Graves), O-G.
Girls Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 100.5, Celina 100, St. Marys 78, Kenton 61.5, Van Wert 50, Lima Shawnee 46.5, Defiance 34, Wapakoneta 23, Lima Bath 20, Elida 13.5
Field Events
Discus — 1. Miller (K), 139-7; Hoffman (OG), Lutz (C), Rohlf (D). Shot put — 1. Lutz (C), 40-7; Miller (K), Anthony (SM), Rohlf (D). High jump — 1. Jacobs (SM), 5-1; Gladen (E), Putoff (SM), Engle (W). Long jump — 1. Rager (VW), 16-8.75; Kohler (W), Ankerman (SM), Holstad (C). Pole vault — 1. Haselman (OG), 10-8; Huser (C), Smith (K), Buxton (K).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Defiance (Horvath, Hohenberger, Briseno, Wahl), 9:47.08; Ottawa-Glandorf, Celina, St. Marys. 100 hurdles — 1. Green (LS), 15.88; Modd (K), Duenas (C), Dross (C). 100 meters — 1. Greber (SM), 12.86; Deehring (VW), Fortman (OG), Walsh (LB). 800 relay — 1. O-G (Hedrick, Recker, Fox, Fenbert), 1:47.45; Van Wert, Bath, St. Marys. 1600 meters — 1. K. Dameron (C), 5:16.52; J. Dameron (C), Cleaves (S), Stump (S). 400 relay — 1. Celina, 51.12; Kenton, O-G, St. Marys. 400 meters — 1. Fortman (OG), 58.35; Fenbert (OG), Houg (VW), Hohenberger (D). 300 hurdles — 1. Modd (K), 45.98; Ambos (W), Duenas (C), Green (LS). 800 meters — 1. Fortman (OG), 2:11.78; Jutte (SM), Hovest, (OG), Wahl (D). 200 meters — 1. Greber (SM), 26.48; Walsh (LB), Houg (VW), Temple (K). 3200 meters — 1. K. Dameron (C), 11:51.9; J. Dameron (C), Williams (LS), Stump (LS). 1600 meters — 1. O-G (Fox, Closson, Haselman, Fortman), 4:09.11; Van Wert, Shawnee, Defiance (Hohenberger, Wahl, Renn, Horvath).
