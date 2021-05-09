LIMA — Defiance seniors Andrew Frederick and Ryan Yeager took home Western Buckeye League gold Saturday afternoon at the University of Northwestern Ohio, winning their semifinal and championship matches to win the first doubles league championship.
Yeager and Frederick downed the St. Marys pairing of Correy Nelson and Preston Wilson in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, to advance to the championship match at first doubles against the Lima Shawnee duo of Brayden Ward and Niel Ok. After dropping the first set 6-1, Frederick and Yeager bounced back with a 6-4 second-set victory and outlasted the Indian pairing 7-5 in a third-set tiebreak to claim the league championship for Defiance.
The second doubles pair of Nathan Blunt and Riley Nadler also competed in championship bracket action on Saturday, falling to St. Marys’ Connor Milner and Isaac Wibbeler 6-4, 7-6(4). Ottawa-Glandorf’s Alex Gustwiller and Sam Schroeder got the best of the Bulldog duo in the third-place match, 6-2, 6-3.
WBL Championships
At UNOH
First Singles
Semifinals
Joey Vanderhorst (St. Marys) def. Carter Welch (Ottawa-Glandorf), 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.
Third-place Match
Welch def. Jace Fast (Van Wert), 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3.
Second Singles
Semifinals
Colin Welch (O-G) def. Micah Rager (VW), 6-3, 6-1.
Finals
Mason Stahl (Lima Shawnee) def. Welch, 6-0, 6-1.
Third Singles
Semifinals
Eli Schmenk (O-G) def. Bryce Miller (VW), 6-1, 6-3.
Finals
MacManus Davis (LS) def. Schmenk, 6-3, 6-2.
First Doubles
Semifinals
Andrew Frederick-Ryan Yeager (D) def. Correy Nelson-Preston Wilson (SM), 6-3, 6-4; Brayden Ward-Niel Ok (LS) def. Josh Walls-Hayden Kuhlman (O-G), 4-6, 6-4, 6-3
Finals
Frederick-Yeager def. Ward-Ok (LS), 1-6, 6-4, 7-5
Third-place Match
Nelson-Wilson def. Walls-Kuhlman, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4
Second Doubles
Semifinals
Connor Milner-Isaac Wibbeler (SM) def. Nathan Blunt-Riley Nadler (D), 6-4, 7-6(4); Adam Stump-Seth Grieshop (LS) def. Alex Gustwiller-Sam Schroeder (O-G), 7-5, 6-2.
Third-place Match
Gustwiller-Schroeder def. Blunt-Nadler, 6-2, 6-3.
