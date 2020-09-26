ELIDA – Both Defiance doubles teams will play in placement matches at the final day of the WBL tournament on Saturday at Elida.
In first doubles, the team of Chloe Wetstein and Ava Shock opened with a 6-3, 6-1 win against Rylie Mick and Eden Troyer of St. Marys. In the quarterfinals, the Defiance duo fell to Casey Minnig and Alyssa Good of Wapakoneta, 6-1, 6-1.
Wetstein and Shock will face Sophie Rutkowski and Natalie Benner of Van Wert for fifth place.
The second doubles team of Sofia Castillo and Marissa Blunt scored a 6-3, 6-4 win over Samantha Taylor and Sydney Boedicker of St. Marys. In the quarterfinals they lost to Abby Metzger and Bailey Barrett of Wapakoneta, 6-2, 6-4.
Castillo and Blunt will take on Claire Ellerbrock and Erica Siefer for seventh place.
All singles singles players for Defiance fell in the first round. Lucy Chavez lost to Ava Long of Elida, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. Reece Miller fell to Maggie Little of Elida 6-0, 6-0 and in third singles Kaylee Crigger lost to Brooke Fuke of St. Marys, 6-2, 6-0.
Ottawa-Glandorf has a pair of singles players who have advanced into the semifinals. At second singles, Sami Ellerbrock is alive after a pair of wins. She defeated Wapakoneta’s Ellie Schroer, 6-3, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
At third singles, Alysa Balbaugh advanced into the semifinals after a 6-1, 6-1 win against Celina’s Grace Schneider.
Action will begin Saturday at Elida at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.