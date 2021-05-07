LIMA — Ottawa-Glandorf sent all five of its competitors into the second day of winner’s bracket action while Defiance will see both doubles pairings compete for league titles on Saturday following opening-round action in the Western Buckeye League championships on Thursday at the University of Northwestern Ohio.

Defiance’s top-seeded first doubles grouping of Andrew Frederick and Ryan Yeager took down Lima Bath’s Austin and Will Miller 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the tourney semifinals against St. Marys’ Correy Nelson and Preston Wilson.

Meanwhile, Nathan Blunt and Riley Nadler took a pair of tiebreak sets against Van Wert’s Ian Cowan and Evan Knittle to win 7-5, 7-5 and put a pair of Bulldogs in the semifinals. Blunt and Nadler will take on No. 2 seed Connor Miler and Isaac Wibbeler of St. Marys.

Carter Campbell dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision at third singles to Macmanus Davis of Lima Shawnee while Damien Martinez took the first set from Kenton’s Cameron Zickafoose before falling 2-6, 6-1, 6-1. Boston Briseno rounded out the DHS competitors at second singles with a 6-3, 6-3 setback against Kameron MacLean of St. Marys.

WBL Championships

At UNOH

First Singles

Cameron Zickafoose (Kenton) def. Damien Martinez (Defiance), 2-6, 6-1, 6-1; Carter Welch (Ottawa-Glandorf) def. Aidan Bartels (Elida), 6-3, 6-0.

Second Singles

Kameron MacLean (St. Marys) def. Boston Briseno (D), 6-3, 6-3; Colin Welch (O-G) def. MacLean, 6-2, 6-0.

Third Singles

Macmanus Davis (Lima Shawnee) def. Carter Campbell (D), 6-0, 6-0; Eli Schmenk (O-G) def. Noah Ketcham (K), 6-1, 6-1

Backdraw

R.J. Veit (Celina) def. Campbell, 8-4; Campbell vs. Ketcham in seventh-place match.

to face Ketcham for

First Doubles

Andrew Frederick-Ryan Yeager (D) def. Austin Miller-Will Miller (Lima Bath), 6-2, 6-2; Josh Walls-Hayden Kuhlman (O-G) def. Kaden Thomas-Sam Moonshower (Van Wert), 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2.

Second Doubles

Nathan Blunt-Riley Nadler (D) def. Ian Cowan-Evan Knittle (VW), 7-5, 7-5; Alex Gustwiller-Sam Schroeder (O-G) def. Seth Manns-Mitchell Stephens (K), 6-3, 6-3.

