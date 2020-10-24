League champion Lima Shawnee had the Western Buckeye League player of the year as Zach Chambers of the Indians claimed the top award.
Vinnie Lopez of Defiance was named to the third team.
WBL Boys Soccer
First Team
Jonathan Wiggins (Lima Bath); Mitchell Weitz (Celina); Nathan Wilson (Celina); Ethan Thomas (Elida); Kaden Miller (Kenton); Nick Anderson (Kenton); Derek Crumrine (Ottawa-Glandorf); Adam Tobin (St. Marys); Carter Jensen (Lima Shawnee); Jake Miller (Lima Shawnee); Zach Chambers (Lima Shawnee); Kyle Beach (Wapakoneta).
Second Team
Jaden Jones (Celina); Jack Duncan (Celina); Preston Layman (Elida); Tyler Long (Elida); Brent Rader (Kenton); Asher Bridenstine (Kenton); Blaize Heuerman (Ottawa-Glandorf); Quinn Holtzapple (St. Marys); Landon Hoehn (Lima Shawnee); Matteo Fusillo (Lima Shawnee); Jake Frasier (Lima Shawnee); Graham Kneer (Wapakoneta).
Third Team
Will Miller (Lima Bath); Craddock Bridge (Celina); Ramsey Cox (Celina); Vinnie Lopez (Defiance); Aidan Bartels (Elida); Connor Defibaugh (Kenton); Jaden Lehman (Ottawa-Glandorf); Joey Vanderhorst (St. Marys); Kyle Steininger (St. Marys); Brayden Ward (Lima Shawnee); Connor Neidemire (Lima Shawnee); Peyton Debell (Wapakoneta).
Honorable Mention
Carter Campbell (Defiance); Carson Fuka (Ottawa-Glandorf).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.