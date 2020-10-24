League champion Lima Shawnee had the Western Buckeye League player of the year as Zach Chambers of the Indians claimed the top award.

WBL Boys Soccer

First Team

Jonathan Wiggins (Lima Bath); Mitchell Weitz (Celina); Nathan Wilson (Celina); Ethan Thomas (Elida); Kaden Miller (Kenton); Nick Anderson (Kenton); Derek Crumrine (Ottawa-Glandorf); Adam Tobin (St. Marys); Carter Jensen (Lima Shawnee); Jake Miller (Lima Shawnee); Zach Chambers (Lima Shawnee); Kyle Beach (Wapakoneta).

Second Team

Jaden Jones (Celina); Jack Duncan (Celina); Preston Layman (Elida); Tyler Long (Elida); Brent Rader (Kenton); Asher Bridenstine (Kenton); Blaize Heuerman (Ottawa-Glandorf); Quinn Holtzapple (St. Marys); Landon Hoehn (Lima Shawnee); Matteo Fusillo (Lima Shawnee); Jake Frasier (Lima Shawnee); Graham Kneer (Wapakoneta).

Third Team

Will Miller (Lima Bath); Craddock Bridge (Celina); Ramsey Cox (Celina); Vinnie Lopez (Defiance); Aidan Bartels (Elida); Connor Defibaugh (Kenton); Jaden Lehman (Ottawa-Glandorf); Joey Vanderhorst (St. Marys); Kyle Steininger (St. Marys); Brayden Ward (Lima Shawnee); Connor Neidemire (Lima Shawnee); Peyton Debell (Wapakoneta).

Honorable Mention

Carter Campbell (Defiance); Carson Fuka (Ottawa-Glandorf).

