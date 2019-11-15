The Western Buckeye League released its all-league football teams Thursday.

Kenton claimed two of the top playing honors as Jayden Cornell was selected the offensive back of the year and Luke Fackler was picked as the defensive back of the year. Aaron Rieman of Ottawa-Glandorf was chosen as the offensive lineman of the year while Isaac Meeks of Wapakoneta was picked as the defensive lineman of the year.

Ty Howell of St. Marys claimed the honor of the league’s best kicker.

Brent Fackler of Kenton and Travis Moyer of Wapakoneta were both named the league coach of the year.

The quartet of Caden Kline, Zach Parrish, Johnny Ceballos and Romero Pearson garnered honorable mention accolades.

All-WBL Football

First Team

Offense

Quarterback — Blaine Houston (Kenton). Running backs — Ty Howell (St. Marys), Evan Kaeck (Wapakoneta), Clay Recker (Ottawa-Glandorf). Receivers — Jayden Cornell (Kenton), Landon Rush (Kenton). Tight end — Isaac Meeks (Wapakoneta). Linemen — Logan Allen (St. Marys), Logan Schmitz (Ottawa-Glandorf), Bryan Ward (St. Marys), Colin Place (Van Wert), Aaron Rieman (Ottawa-Glandorf). Flex — Brennan Blevins (Ottawa-Glandorf).

Defense

Linemen — Blake Kanorr (St. Marys), Isaac Meeks (Wapakoneta), Noah Eikenbary (Kenton), Trey Fisher (St. Marys), Keagon Hammons (Van Wert), Aaron Rieman (Ottawa-Glandorf). Linebackers — Luke Fackler (Kenton), Evan Kaeck (Wapakoneta), Reed Merricle (Wapakoneta). Defensive backs — Ty Howell (St. Marys), Devin Huelskamp (Wapakoneta), Jayden Cornell (Kenton). Flex — Lucas Walter (St. Marys).

Second Team

Offense

Quarterback — Jacob Balbaugh (Ottawa-Glandorf). Running backs — Will Roberson (Lima Shawnee), Jake Hilleary (Van Wert). Receivers — Jacob Vorhees (Lima Shawnee), Jarrod Beach (Ottawa-Glandorf). Tight end — Will Kaufman (Ottawa-Glandorf). Linemen — Parker Conrad (Van Wert), Eric Carpenter (Wapakoneta), Jordan Speller (Elida), Ezekiel Arnett (Wapakoneta), Tyler Leopold (Ottawa-Glandorf).

Defense

Linemen — Cullen Dunn (Van Wert), Carter Bays (Kenton), Cory Fortkamp (Celina), Keith Houser (Wapakoneta), Logan Schmitz (Ottawa-Glandorf). Linebackers — Trey Johnson (Lima Bath), Parker Conrad (Van Wert), Logan Miller (Ottawa-Glandorf). Defensive backs — Peyton Wilson (Lima Shawnee), Owen Treece (Van Wert), Eric Heebsh (Ottawa-Glandorf).

Honorable Mention

Defiance — Caden Kline, Zach Parrish, Johnny Ceballos and Romero Pearson.

Ottawa-Glandorf — Ethan Alt, Caleb Kuhlman and Cy Rump.

Load comments