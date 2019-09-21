LIMA — Wapakoneta held off Celina to claim the Western Buckeye League title at Oaks Golf Club in Lima on Friday.
Lima Shawnee finished third, Kenton fourth and Defiance finished in fifth.
Madelyn Sudoff of Celina was medalist with 84.
Mallory Weaver and Aubrey Bujalski each finished with 103 for Defiance while Kennedy Zeller carded a 125.
WBL Championship
At Oaks Golf Club
Wapakoneta (372) — Taylor West 89, Olivia Place 91, Emma Terrill 94, Jackie Oen 98. Celina (379) — Madelyn Sudoff 84, Kendra Marsee 98, Aisha Saleem 98, Emma Sweeney 99. Lima Shawnee (398) — Madilyn Pahanchith 91, Haylee Wurm 98, Molly Haas 101, Addie Hilden 108. Kenton (464) — Eden Cronley 102, Grace Hattery 114, Anna Longbrake 121, Kennedie Farthing 127. Defiance (478) — Mallory Weaver 103, Aubrey Bujalski 103, Kennedy Zeller 125, Maci Kuhn 147.
