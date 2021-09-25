OTTAWA — After earning a third-place finish during the regular season with a 7-2 mark in league dual matches, Defiance was fifth in Friday’s Western Buckeye League tournament at Pike Run Golf Club to finish in a three-way tie for third in the season standings.
The Bulldogs shota team score of 346 on Friday with a balanced scorecard as Jayden Jerger shot 84 to pace the Blue and White. Aidan Kiessling and David Jimenez each shot 86 behind Jerger while Kam Brown and Bradyn Shaw both shot 90. Defiance finished just two strokes behind Elida in the tournament standings.
Ottawa-Glandorf finished third overall, powered by a league medalist round of 73 from Carter Schimmoeller. After Lima Shawnee finished 9-0 in the regular season and St. Marys second at 8-1, the Roughriders turned the tables and edged the Indians by two shots in the tournament to force a tie for the league crown.
Jerger earned a spot on the all-WBL golf team for Defiance while David Jimenez was an honorable mention selection.
WBL Championships
At Pike Run
St. Marys (319); Lima Shawnee (321); Ottawa-Glandorf (337) — Carter Schimmoeller 73, Carson Fuka 85, Josh Walls 89, Ty Verhoff 90; Elida (344); Defiance (346) - Jayden Jerger 84, Aidan Kiessling 86, David Jimenez 86, Kam Brown 90, Bradyn Shaw 90; Celina (356); Lima Bath (357); Wapakoneta (365); Van Wert (369); Kenton (417).
WBL Player of the Year: Carson Harmon (Elida).
All-League Golf
Carson Harmon (Elida), Carter Schimmoeller (O-G), Britton Hall (Bath), Justin Altenbach (Shawnee), Andrew Moore (St. Marys), Jace Fast (Van Wert), Cole Koenig (St. Marys), Jayden Jerger (Defiance), Clay Wilsey (Wapakoneta), Cameron Collins (Elida), Colin Pasion (Shawnee), Jack Shivley (Shawnee).
Honorable Mention
Braden Binkley (Bath), David Kramer (Celina), David Jimenez (Defiance), Matt Adcock (Elida), Noah Ketcham (Kenton), Josh Walls (O-G), Calvin Caywood (St. Marys), Matthew Azzarello (Shawnee), Keaton Foster (Van Wert), Zac Niekamp (Wapakoneta).
Overall Season Standings
(Dual record plus tournament finish, 10 points for first place, nine for second, etc.)
T1. Lima Shawnee 19, T1. St. Marys 19, T3. Ottawa-Glandorf 14, T3. Elida 14, T3. Defiance 14, T6. Celina 8, T6. Lima Bath 8, 8. Van Wert 7, 9. Wapakoneta 5, 10. Kenton 2
