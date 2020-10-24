The Western Buckeye League named its all-league girls soccer team, with Chandler Clark of Lima Bath the selection for league player of the year.

Defiance had one all-league selection. Maddi Bloomfield was an honorable mention pick.

WBL Girls Soccer

First Team

Chandler Clark (Lima Bath); McKenna Hale (Lima Bath); Mia Rolfes (Celina); Nicole Fennig (Celina); Analei Jackson (Elida); Keelee Barrett (Kenton); Kelsey Erford (Ottawa-Glandorf); Lily Cleaves (Lima Shawnee); Lilly Ankerman (St. Marys); Kiley Tennant (St. Marys); Marisa Raney (Wapakoneta); Elizabeth Gesler (Wapakoneta).

Second Team

Rachel Clark (Lima Bath); Abbie Dackin (Lima Bath); Taylor Klingshirn (Celina); Erika Suever (Elida); Brooke Reese (Elida); Jazmine Mendez (Kenton); Myka Aldrich (Ottawa-Glandorf); Tabby Knous (St. Marys); Emma Birt (St. Marys); Kennedy Jensen (Lima Shawnee); Hayden Lawrence (Wapakoneta).

Third Team

Alexis Hammons (Lima Bath); Madelyn Renner (Lima Bath); Carley Eichler (Celina); Zoey Burns (Celina); Morgan Klett (Elida); Gabi Wetherill (Kenton); Lily Haselman (Ottawa-Glandorf); Elena Menker (St. Marys); Kendall Dieringer (St. Marys); Bri Ridenour (Lima Shawnee); Taylor Jenkins (Wapakoneta).

Honorable Mention

Maddi Bloomfield (Defiance); Clara Beach (Ottawa-Glandorf).

