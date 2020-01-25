Already with back-to-back league titles in her freshman and sophomore seasons, Defiance junior Addie Fleischman added to her already impressive diving career Thursday with a third consecutive Western Buckeye League diving championship during the league’s championships at the Defiance YMCA.
Fleischman’s total score of 398.8 was 59.4 points clear of second place Elly Bruce of Celina in the six-diver field. Fleischman’s younger sister Elli was third with a score of 330.35.
On the boys side, Zach Diemer was fourth with a 294.4 for Ottawa-Glandorf in an eight-man field that was topped by Celina standout Holden Cubberly with 427.3 points. O-G’s Cody Meyer was seventh with 247.45 points.
The league’s swimming championships will begin today at 11 a.m. at the Defiance YMCA.
WBL Diving
At Defiance YMCA
Boys
1. Holden Cubberly (Celina), 427.3; Charlie Spyker (Lima Shawnee), Kameron MacLean (St. Marys), Zach Diemer (Ottawa-Glandorf), Austin Hertenstein (St. Marys), Jayke Tafe (Lima Shawnee), Cody Meyer (Ottawa-Glandorf), Austin Thobe (Celina).
Girls
1. Addie Fleischman (Defiance), 398.8; Elly Bruce (Celina), Elli Fleischman (Defiance), Riley Hunt (Kenton), Peyton Andrews (Lima Shawnee), Michaela Williams (Lima Shawnee).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.