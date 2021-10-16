KENTON — Defiance added to its already impressive total of Western Buckeye League championships as the Bulldog boys cross country team claimed the school’s 26th crown Saturday at Kenton, the sixth in seven years.
Josh Horvath was fourth to lead the charge for Defiance while Eli Fortman was sixth, Caleb Brashear seventh and senior Nolan Morgan was 12th. Sophomore Josiah Gonzales was 15th to round out the top scorers for the Bulldogs, which regained league supremacy after seeing a five-year title streak snapped in 2020.
Sophomore Cole Batt was 19th and senior Eli Valle 20th for Defiance, which finished with 44 points to finish 12 points clear of runner-up Van Wert. Freshman Ty Rosengarten was ninth to lead fourth-place Ottawa-Glandorf with junior Ty Buckland finishing 14th.
The girls meet saw Defiance finish seventh among eight full team scorers in the 10-school meet.
Junior runner Mira Horvath was 12th overall in the field for Defiance, with senior Olivia Moats the next-highest DHS finisher in 28th. Sunny Lloyd and Mya Homier were 32nd and 33rd, respectively, while Kameron Burkhart tallied a top-40 finish in 37th.
Lima Shawnee outpaced runner-up Ottawa-Glandorf 46-85 to claim the girls league championship, with O-G junior Alexa Fortman finishing second to Celina’s Kaylie Dameron. Titan sophomore Madelyn Hovest was 10th.
WBL Championships
At Kenton
Boys Meet
Defiance 44, Van Wert 56, Lima Shawnee 62, Ottawa-Glandorf 108, St. Marys 140, Wapakoneta 177, Celina 196, Kenton 207, Lima Bath 209, Elida 278
Top 20
1. Hunter Sherer (VW), 16:48.13; Noah Williams (LS), Isaiah Johns (LS), Josh Horvath (D), Carter Cleaves (LS), Eli Fortman (D), Caleb Brashear (D), Gage Wannemacher (VW), Ty Rosengarten (OG), Drew Laudick (VW), Axton Fosnaugh (W), Nolan Morgan (D), Conor Krogman (C), Ty Buckland (OG), Josiah Gonzales (D), Gage Springer (VW), Calvin Morris (SM), Tyler Birt (SM), Cole Batt (D), Eli Valle (D).
Girls Meet
Lima Shawnee 46, Ottawa-Glandorf 85, Van Wert 96, Wapakoneta 116, Celina 125, St. Marys 125, Defiance 133, Kenton 151, Elida no team score, Lima Bath no team score
Top 20
1. Kaylie Dameron (C), Alexa Fortman (OG), Kyra Welch (VW), Joscelyn Dameron (C), Alaina Williams (LS), Molly Stump (LS), Lily Cleaves (LS), Emily Durham (E), Maria Jutte (SM), Madelyn Hovest (OG), Tyra McClain (VW), Mira Horvath (D), Tayma Jmiai (LS), Amelia Sammentinger (W), Mariel Augsburger (W), Kylie Allmon (K), Lena Parsley (LS), Lilith Lautzenheiser (W), Savannah Hohe ()LS), Ellen Schloemer (SM).
Other Defiance Finishers
28. Olivia Moats; 32. Sunny Lloyd; 33. Mya Homier; 37. Kameron Burkhart; 48. Trinity Bibler; 64. Karla Mueller; 76. Dynasty Lee.
