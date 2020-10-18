ELIDA — The Defiance boys cross country team came just two points short of stretching its Western Buckeye League title streak to six straight as the Bulldogs finished as league runner-up to Van Wert on Saturday at Elida High School.
Though Defiance did not place a runner in the top five, the Bulldogs had their top seven runners finish between seventh and 16th in the field. Eli Fortman, Josh Horvath and Brennen Roehrig finished seventh through ninth with Nolan Morgan in 12th and the trio of Eli Valle, Nathan Morgan and Caleb Brashear 14th through 16th. Camden Roth (19th) and Isaac Schlatter (25th) added top-25 efforts.
Ottawa-Glandorf’s Max Buddelmeyer was fifth with Titan teammate Ty Buckland in sixth.
In the girls race, a youthful DHS team was fourth in the competitive field. Van Wert defeated Celina on a sixth-runner tiebreaker while Lima Shawnee was two points behind the duo.
Defiance freshman Layla Briseno was impressive for the DHS girls finishing fifth overall in her first varsity league meet. Sophomore Mira Horvath was 10th while Sunny Llloyd (26th), Olivia Moats (31st), Gabbi Rittenour (32nd) and Kameron Burkhart (33rd) rounded out the top Bulldog scorers.
Western Buckeye League Championships
At Elida
Boys
Van Wert 48, Defiance 50, Lima Shawnee 68, Ottawa-Glandorf 78, St. Marys 164, Celina 174, Wapakoneta 175
Top 12
1. Isaiah Johns (LS), 16:20.78; Hunter Sherer (VW), Noah William (LS), Asanke Steyer (VW), Max Buddelmeyer (O-G), Ty Buckland (O-G), Eli Fortman (D), Josh Horvath (D), Brennen Roehrig (D), Gage Wannemacher (VW), Jacob Wasson (VW), Nolan Morgan (D).
Girls
Van Wert 71, Celina 71, Lima Shawnee 73, Defiance 101, Ottawa-Glandorf 121, Kenton 121, St. Marys 151, Wapakoneta 186
Top 12
1. Kaylie Dameron (C), 18:31.05; Joscelyn Dameron (C), Alexa Fortman (O-G), Molly Stump (LS), Layla Briseno (D), Alaina Williams (LS), Madelyn Hovest (O-G), Kyra Welch (VW), Sammie Unger (K), Mira Horvath (D), Maria Jutte (SM), Hanna Watt (LS).
