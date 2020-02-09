ST. MARYS — The Defiance boys finished seventh overall during the Western Buckeye League tournament championships at Varsity Lanes in St. Marys on Friday.
The boys tournament was held Friday evening with the girls tournament scheduled for Monday morning at 9:30 a.m.
The Bulldogs finished with a team total of 3,226, just 73 short of sixth-place Celina and 75 short of fifth-place O-G.
Deven Maynard had games of 159, 202 and 150 to lead Defiance with a 511 series while Boston Breiseno added a 463 series (157-159-147).
Host St. Marys won both the boys league tournament and the overall league championship with an unbeaten run through dual matches in the regular season.
