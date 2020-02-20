The Western Buckeye League has announced all-league awards for boys and girls bowling.
For the boys, Defiance’s Deven Maynard garnered a second team placement while teammate Boston Briseno landed on the third team.
Jayden Hernandez earned an honorable mention spot for the Bulldogs while Ottawa-Glandorf’s Matt Burwell also earned the same.
Derek Fisher of St. Marys was named boys bowler of the year.
Emily Krukowski of Ottawa-Glandorf was named third team for the girls while teammate Brianna Siebeneck and Defiance’s Savannah Roth were each honorable mention.
Abbey Mendoza of Lima Shawnee won bowler of the year for the girls.
