Defiance volleyball senior Elizabeth Hoffman earned second team all-Western Buckeye League honors as the league released their all-league teams for volleyball as well as boys and girls soccer on Monday.
The libero for the team, Hoffman led the Bulldogs (10-12) with 412 digs, which was 150 more than the next highest on the team in senior Lilly Lacey, who earned honorable mention honors. Hoffman was also second on the team in aces (42) and third in serve percentage (93%).
Ottawa-Glandorf (13-9) saw three players honored for volleyball as Miya Ellerbrock was first team, freshman Sienna Fry was second team and Reese Van Oss was an honorable mention. Ellerbrock was fourth in the coverage area with 317 kills on the season, Fry had 217. Wapakoneta’s Kaleigh Palmer won player of the year and Celina’s Phil Bange won coach of the year.
In girl’s soccer, Ottawa-Glandorf (14-1-2) dominated the selections getting four first team selections (Makenna Siefker, Myka Aldrich, Bri Douglass, Mackenzie Recker), two second-team selections (Clara Beach, Lilly Haselman) and two third-team selections (Emma Brinkman, Carlie Brinkman). The Titans had a goal differential of plus-73 on the season and were only scored on three times all season. Siefker won player of the years honors with 21 goals and seven assists. Michelle Maag was coach of the year. Lindsay Roth earned a third-team selection for Defiance (1-15-1).
In boys soccer Defiance’s (2-14) only honoree was goalkeeper Carter Campbell. Dave Westrick was a first team selection for Ottawa-Glandorf (8-7-1). Jackson Heringhaus was second team and Isaac Macke was third team. Brody Karcher was an honorable mention. Ryan Quatman was coach of the year from Lima Shawnee and Austin Miller was player of the year from the Indians.
