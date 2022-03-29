HAVILAND — A broken ankle, a pandemic and a future Big Ten wrestler all stood in the way of Hunter Long’s state championship dreams over the years.
Nothing could stand in the Wayne Trace senior’s way in 2022, however, as the Raider standout got the job done in his final campaign and won the 132-pound state title in Division III, one of many accolades for the 2022 Crescent-News Wrestler of the Year.
Long finished an outstanding 165-12 in four seasons with the Raiders, with three GMC championships, three sectional titles, two district titles and four state qualifying seasons. The senior never finished lower than second place in any sectional or district meet in his varsity career, capped by a 45-1 season this past winter.
“I’ve always worn a Wayne Trace singlet ever since I started wrestling,” said Long, who joins 2016 winner George Clemens IV as the only Raider grapplers to win C-N honors. “I watched Georgie win his senior year and then last year watching Jarrett (Hornish) win his, I’ve grown up with those guys. To win it this year is something really cool. Growing up with them and now all three of us winning state to make Wayne Trace wrestling known outside of our area, it feels really good.”
“Hunter’s always been an extraordinary wrestler, always had that natural talent,” said Wayne Trace coach George Clemens. “Over the past few years, he just fell short of the top of the podium. He just seemed entirely different this year. Mentally he was confident and I was confident in him as well. I think it’s great when any wrestler can finish their last time on the mat with their arm raised in victory.”
Long’s only season setback came in a 3-2 decision while wrestling a class higher in the Defiance Border Wars championship at the hands of Eastwood senior standout and Tiffin University commit Gavin Owens, the eventual D-III state runner-up at 138.
“I really didn’t change much heading into this year,” explained Long, who also claimed first place in the Troy Invitational and the Lima Central Catholic Thunderbird Invitational. “I felt pretty good about my position after the last few years. The main key was staying healthy. I knew that if I stayed healthy, I could win a state title.”
The Raider star claimed district and sectional championships in dominant fashion this year, pinning all three sectional opponents in 1:29 or faster before two pins and decisions of 4-0 and 10-5 to claim district gold. Long stayed on track with a 16-3 major decision win in his first-round state matchup in Columbus but then ran the gauntlet the rest of the way in a tough bracket at 132.
A year prior, then-Delta senior and current University of Michigan freshman Zack Mattin got the best of Long in a 5-1 decision. Mattin finished as state runner-up while Long battled the hard way in the consolation bracket with three victories before falling in the third-place match.
One of those consolation wins came against Wellington’s Jeremiah McKee, who Long outlasted in a sudden-victory 11-9 decision in this year’s quarterfinals.
From there, a battle with Ashland Crestview junior Hayden Kuhn saw Long hold on down the stretch and pick up a key three points in overtime to win a 6-3 decision and put a Raider in the state championship match for the second straight year.
Tasked with a standout senior in Raymond Cmil of Canfield South Range, Long took an early 2-0 lead on a first-period escape but late in the third period, the WT senior clung to a 3-2 lead with a title in the balance. In the final 10 seconds, Long came up with the clutch points he needed with a reversal to secure a 5-2 triumph and a long-awaited state crown.
Long’s freshman season saw him finish 33-5 and win the GMC championship and finish as sectional and district runner-up before a broken ankle at districts derailed any state hopes at 126. As a sophomore at 126, he was an impressive 43-1 and won sectional and district titles before the state tournament was halted and ultimately canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Then as a junior, the 44-5 Long won conference and sectional gold and was runner-up in districts before the fourth-place finish at 132.
Fellow senior Jarrett Hornish won the state title at 126 a year ago and finished third at 145 at state in 2022, joined by Long and freshman Corbin Kimmel (eighth at 106) as state placers for the Raiders.
Long becomes the second-ever Wayne Trace winner of the C-N Wrestler of the Year award after Clemens IV in 2016 and the fourth ever from Paulding County, joining Paulding’s Dustin Carnahan (2007) and Ryan Collins (1994). Long verbally committed to wrestle for the University of Toledo earlier this year but is still undecided on his future plans, both on and off the mat.
“I hope it sets the course,” said Clemens. “Corbin Kimmel was the first freshman ever in the county to place at state, we’ve only ever had a couple make it to the state tournament, let alone win a couple matches and place. Our program continues to set the bar a little higher each year and it’s because of guys like Hunter.”
