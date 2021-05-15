The Wayne Trace Junior High Baseball Club will be hosting its third annual golf scramble July 17 at Auglaize Golf Course in Defiance at 8 a.m.
Proceeds from the event will be split between yearly fees for the junior high baseball program and the fight against Multiple Sclerosis. Meals will be included after the round with a beverage cart available.
To register or for more information on the event, visit the "Wayne Trace Jr. High Club Baseball Multiple Sclerosis Golf Outing" Facebook page or contact John Adams via phone at 419-235-4943 or via email at johnjenadams@gmail.com
