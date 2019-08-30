PAULDING — In a battle of Paulding County rivals, it was visiting Wayne Trace who grabbed a season opening victory as the Raiders nipped host Paulding 28-27 at Keysor Field Friday night.
The Panthers pulled within 28-27 at the 1:45 mark of the fourth quarter when Fernando Garcia plunged in from one-yard out.
Paulding then tried to take the lead in deciding to attempt the two-point conversion. However, Wayne Trace’s defense hurried Panther quarterback Payton Beckman and the pass was off the mark, keeping the Raiders on top.
The red, white and blue then ran out the clock after covering Paulding’s onside kick attempt, sealing the win.
“We found a way,” noted Raider head coach Mike Speice. “It wasn’t pretty and we have lots of things to get better at but the kids made enough plays to get the win.”
Trailing 21-14 entering the final period, Wayne Trace needed only one play to take the lead.
Wrapping up a drive that covered 69-yards in eight plays, junior quarterback Trevor Speice found Nathan Gerber on a five-yard scoring strike that got the Raiders within 21-20 at the 11:53 mark of the final period.
The duo then again hooked up on the two-point conversion attempt that put Wayne Trace in front for good at 22-21.
The scoring opportunity almost didn’t happen though. Facing third and 25 at its own 16-yard line, Wayne Trace converted when Speice scrambled out of trouble and found junior Owen Manz on a 60-yard pass that moved WT to the Paulding 24.
After the Raider defense forced a Panther punt on Paulding’s next possession, Wayne Trace added to the lead.
Putting together a six-play, 60-yard drive, the Raiders capped it with a 16-yard touchdown toss from Trevor Speice to Alex Reinhart that gave Wayne Trace a 28-21 lead with 7:19 remaining.
Trevor Speice finished the game connecting on his final four passes with Raider receivers, throwing for 101 yards in that stretch.
Wayne Trace started the game with a ten-play, 65-yard scoring drive on the game’s first possession.
Paulding closed within 8-7 at the 5:07 mark of the second quarter on a 34-yard scamper by Fernando Garcia.
Trevor Speice hooked up with Nate Showalter to make it 14-7 just before halftime but Paulding would answer.
Quarterback Payton Beckman rumbled in from the four-yard line to get the maroon and white within 14-13 at the break.
The Panthers took their only lead of the contest with 2:43 left in the third quarter.
Beckman hooked up with Caleb Manz on a five-yard scoring strike before Beckman connected with Riley Coil on the two-point conversion to put Paulding on top 21-14.
Paulding returns to Keysor Field Friday night as the Panthers host Fairview. Wayne Trace hits the road to Patrick Henry on Friday.
