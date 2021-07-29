FORT WAYNE, Ind. — It’s not often that at the age of 24, one finds their ‘dream job.’
But for Payne native and Wayne Trace graduate Brenda Feasby, the Fort Wayne TinCaps have provided just that.
Feasby serves as the Community and Fan Engagement Manager for the Single-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, helping organize in-game fan activities while also helping set up non-baseball events at the team’s award-winning Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne.
For Feasby, the passion and fulfillment from the job didn’t just come with the full-time benefits or the security of the position, but rather from her first exposure through part-time work and internship with the team during her college years at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima.
“I knew I needed to find a summer job and stay occupied and I saw they were hiring part-time staff,” explained Feasby, a former softball player for UNOH and Wayne Trace and a member of the Raiders’ 2013 state tournament team. “I’d gone to games when the Wizards (former name of the TinCaps) were at Memorial Stadium in Fort Wayne and I loved it so I thought it was a great opportunity.
“I worked in the team store in 2017 and it only took two or three games to realize, wow, this place is really special. It wasn’t just selling merchandise, it was seeing people showing up to the ballpark and all the fun they have.”
Once Feasby caught the marketing and promotions bug, her focus shifted to how to get into the industry. Through internships with the team in 2019 in the marketing and community engagement department, Feasby gained experience handling charity donations, stadium tours and scheduling mascot appearances in the community. Along with that, the role involved helping coordinate pre-game and in-game activities and games and finding spectators to be contestants.
With the 2019 season winding down, the focus then changed to a practical approach of finding a full-time job.
“They promote interns to positions often but it usually comes when there’s a vacant position and they replace them in-house,” explained Feasby. “Towards the end of the year, I didn’t think that would be the case. I wanted to stay but I had to look at other options but they pulled me in the office my last week or so and said, ‘We want to keep you on, we’re creating this role for you.’
“I’m saying, of course I’d love to!”
With the excitement of a full-time season coming up in 2020, the path seemed bright.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The postponement and eventual cancellation of the 2020 minor league season and the subsequent overhaul of the minor league system by Major League Baseball had some doubts in the air but Feasby stayed on.
“There was stuff we were going to launch that year that didn’t come to fruition but they kept me on,” explained Feasby. “We held some graduations, some movie nights, a couple weddings, all with the protocols in place.
“To actually have it all back here (in 2021), we started with limited capacity and we’re now up to 100 percent, so it’s been great. It’s a great place with great people doing what we get to do. There’s been so much uncertainty and sadness and not knowing what’s coming next, so this has been rewarding in itself. It’s something new every day.”
Minor league baseball, especially at the lower levels of the system, is more than just balls and strikes and promotion and demotion. In cities like Fort Wayne and others, games are as much a family entertainment option as a professional sporting event and different promotional ideas are always entering the sphere.
One of Feasby’s projects has been an expansion on a popular promotion in the ballpark.
“We’ve had nights called Bark in the Park nights where fans could bring their dogs on leashes around the ballpark and sit in the outfield lawn seats but for a while it was just three games out of the year,” explained Feasby. “Well, what if dog owners can’t make those games? So we adjusted and changed it to every Wednesday and named it Paws and Claws nights. People can bring their cats as well and there’s discounts on White Claw drinks. That’s been passed over to me so it’s something I’ve been working on and going forward looking at things we might do.”
The other aspect of Feasby’s role with the team comes from the calendar of events.
Though the TinCaps take the field from May to mid-September, the schedule of events with the team and the stadium are far from part-time.
“People say to me, ‘when the team’s not in town, you’re not working right?’ and I have to say, no way it’s a full time thing,” said Feasby. “You’re preparing and getting things ready for when the team returns. Even after the season ends, our special events get ramped up really quick. Once fall hits, baseball things die down but then we have class reunions, Christmas parties, New Year’s parties: we utilize this space to the fullest. Our food and beverage staff does such a good job, all our departments do a great job of putting on these events.”
Though early on in her career, the former Raider is very pleased with her path so far.
“It’s tricky because it’s all I’ve wanted since I left college and to be living it doesn’t seem real,” explained Feasby. “I’m more focused on where I’m at right now and taking this role and growing in it, rather than looking too far ahead.
“(The TinCaps) believed in me and I want to make everyone here proud and make my family proud.”
