Basketball fans in Defiance and Henry Counties have seen Paul Wayne on a sideline in some coaching capacity almost every year since he arrived in Holgate fresh out of Bowling Green State University in 1974.
That run will come to an end in 2021 as Wayne stepped down as Tinora head coach on Thursday following five seasons patrolling the sidelines on Domersville Road.
Though Wayne did not outright rule out returning to coaching in some capacity, the 68-year-old mentor ends a run of four decades of head coaching.
Wayne finished his tenure at Tinora with a 43-68 record, including a 5-13 season in 2020-21. The Rams finished 5-2 in Green Meadows Conference play in both 2019-20 and 2017-18 under Wayne's leadership.
"First of all, I want to thank Tinora, espcialley (athletic director) Craig Rutter for reaching out to me five years ago to come to Tinora," said Wayne, who steps away with a 539-404 career record. "The administration, be it Mr. (Eric) Tipton (Tinora principal), Mr. (Jim) Roach (former Northeastern Local Schools superintendent) and Mrs. (Nicole) Wells (current superintendent), those people have been awesome. I've enjoyed working with these student-athletes, it's a great school system. I can't rave enough about the people at Tinora.
"There's no real one factor (in stepping down)," added Wayne. "It just seemed like it was time."
Wayne's coaching career, which spans back to serving as a football, basketball, volleyball and golf coach in his time at Holgate in the mid-1970s, is a storied one. The area icon owns 539 career victories, tied for 33rd all time in Ohio history, and guided Holgate to seven Green Meadows Conference titles, 22 sectional crowns, 13 district championships and a pair of trips to state in 2004 and 2007.
The crowning jewel of the numbers for Wayne came in the 2004 season when his Tigers took a methodical style and tenacious defense all the way to the Division IV mountaintop with a 40-32 state championship victory over Marion Local.
"I've got my wife and daughter and I've got another daughter out in South Carolina, I'll be able to see my family more," explained Wayne. "I love the game, I love working with the student-athletes. I really don't know what the future will hold, but I've committed to more time with my family.
"I'm an all-in type of person in what I do. (Coaching's) very time-consuming. I love being all-in in the coaching world but I feel like not coaching this year allows me to be able to closer to my family."
Wayne cited the bonds and connections he's made over five decades of coaching as some of the most valuable memories he's created in his career.
"I'm so thankful that Tinora, coach Rutter, Mr. Roach and the board of education gave me the opportunity to coach at Tinora, it's been really special," explained Wayne. "First of all, I need to thank my family for all the sacrifices they've given as I've been all-in on coaching. I've been blessed with tremendous assistant coaches all through my career, be it at Holgate or Tinora. Mitch Abner has been with me for 26 years at Holgate and Tinora, Ron Engel's been with me for something like 41 years and of course a special shout-out to coach (Doug) Flory, coach (Kris) Lymanstall and coach (Brent) Renollet at Tinora these last five years. I don't know how much I know about the game, but I know I needed to surround myself with smart people and I did that.
"And of course, I want to thank the student-athletes. It's been a real joy. I tried to teach more than basketball. Obviosuly we wanted to be fundamentallly sound and learn how to play the game but more than anything, what I wanted to do was teach life lessions through the game of basketball."
