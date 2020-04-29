WAUSEON — Though the season ended in heartbreaking fashion for many wrestlers statewide due to the state tournament being cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, an area standout had heartbreak even before the state level.
In the midst of an outstanding senior season, Wauseon senior Nolan Ray was prevented from his ultimate goal of a 126-pound state crown due to a disqualification at district weigh-ins because of a skin issue.
Though the standout for the state power Indians did not get his chance to shine in the state spotlight, Ray will still nab some of the spotlight he earned in his final campaign as The Crescent-News’ 2020 Wrestler of the Year.
The award goes to a Wauseon wrestler for the first time since Zane Krall took home the top honor in a 2013 state championship season and before that, Rick Schneider in 1988.
“I definitely wouldn’t change anything about it,” said Ray of his journey at the high school level. “This sport’s an amazing sport. I want to thank everyone that’s supported me, my coaches, you guys for giving me Wrestler of the Year. It sucks because I didn’t get to show people what I could’ve done at the end of the year but it helps knowing that people recognized the work I put in.”
The award marks the third consecutive year a wrestler from a Northwest Ohio Athletic League school has been named Wrestler of the Year, following Liberty Center’s Caleb Carpenter in 2019 and Archbold’s Gavin Grime in 2018.
Ray entered his season with extra motivation to reach the ultimate goal of a state crown, following losses in his first two matches at the Division II state tournament as a junior and a sixth-place state finish as a sophomore.
The Wauseon star racked up a 30-1 record in his senior season, the only loss coming to Perrysburg sophomore Joey Blaze 10-8 in overtime at the Fricker’s Duals in December.
Ray departs the Indians’ program with a 124-21 career mark and plenty of decoration, with back-to-back NWOAL championships, two NWOAL runner-up finishes, three sectional titles, two district titles, a championship at the rugged Medina Invitational as a senior and a key role in Wauseon’s 2018 Division II state duals championship.
“Overall, when I compare him to a lot of the really good wrestlers we’ve had at Wauseon, he had that rare combination of athleticism, strength and speed and all those things together made him the wrestler he was,” said Wauseon coach Mike Ritter. “He was fearless in what he was able to do on the mats. He was a high-risk, high-reward kind of wrestler. His style didn’t change, no matter who he faced.
“In the course of four years on the chair at the mats or watching it from the stands, there was always a wow moment in every one of his matches. It was either an exemplary move or you’d see him in a position that you’d think ‘what is he doing?’ and then he’d turn it around and just make you say wow.”
The pain still stings for Ray when he recalls the moment his season ended ahead of Division II district action at Norwalk High School. Ray, the No. 1 wrestler according to borofanohio.net and the projected state champion at 126, was disqualified for a skin issue at weigh-ins, dealing a massive blow to the program.
“It sucked bad, honestly, and honestly it still hurts now,” admitted Ray. “This senior year was something I was really looking forward to. It was something I knew I had in the bag because of the work and the training I’d put in. In the end, though, it’s the beginning of life. I have a lot more to do and a lot more to learn.”
Added Ritter: “He had a really dominant year. He came into his senior year and was focused on being on top of that podium. I just wish he could have competed at least at the district tournament.”
Wrestling collegiately isn’t the path Ray has elected to take, instead electing to compete in mixed martial arts and working for his father Larry, a former MMA fighter himself and the owner of Hardcore Concrete LLC in Swanton.
“Nolan really enjoys MMA, I think that’s the career path he’s going to take,” noted Ritter. “His dad is training him and honestly, I think Nolan would be very successful at that. Just the type of person he is, I’d have loved to have seen him wrestle collegiately.
“He came into the room every day for four years and there’s not very many people that would outwork him. Those are all attributes that will carry over to his MMA career.”
The poise that Ray showed in one of the toughest moments of his career also stuck with Ritter.
“State champion-level wrestlers don’t come around that often so it was really difficult to see his season end before that level,” said Ritter. “He took it really hard, our whole team and coaches did. We had to do a good job of refocusing our team after weigh-ins, they were really upset for him.
“What I thought was really mature of him, he gathered himself well enough to bring our team together and urge them on to state. That’s a really mature thing for him to do, he easily could’ve sulked in the bleachers all weekend. I can’t say enough for how he’s handled that situation.”
Said Ray: “Everything was worth it. Every year. It was hard work but in the end you look back at it and you love being in that room every day. You miss the sweating, the hard work. It’s in your blood.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.