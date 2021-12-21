Pelok LOI.jpg

Wauseon senior Autumn Pelok signed a national letter of intent recently to continue her academic and softball career at NAIA University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima. Watching Pelok (front row, right) sign her letter of intent are her parents Kerri (front, left) and Todd Melia (back row, left) and sister Ava.

 Photo courtesy Kerri Pelok

