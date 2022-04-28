042822_cno_twigg LOI.jpg

Wauseon senior Connor Twigg (seated, center) has signed a letter-of-intent to further his academic and wrestling careers at Division II Tiffin University. Watching Twigg sign his letter are his parents Kathryn (seated, left) and DJ Lugabihl (seated, right). Also pictured are, back row, from left: Wauseon head wrestling coach Mike Ritter and brother Collin Twigg.

 Photo courtesy Wauseon High School

