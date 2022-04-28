Wauseon senior Connor Twigg (seated, center) has signed a letter-of-intent to further his academic and wrestling careers at Division II Tiffin University. Watching Twigg sign his letter are his parents Kathryn (seated, left) and DJ Lugabihl (seated, right). Also pictured are, back row, from left: Wauseon head wrestling coach Mike Ritter and brother Collin Twigg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.