For Wauseon native Wade Graf, being part of a World Series-level baseball organization is almost old hat.
The 2002 Wauseon High School graduate has been a part of four different MLB organizations that have competed in the Fall Classic in his professional career but only in 2020 has the ultimate goal been achieved.
Graf, the current executive director of ticket sales and service for the Los Angeles Dodgers, finally got to see his team take home the title when L.A. defeated Tampa Bay 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday to earn the franchise’s first title since 1988 and end years of postseason heartbreak.
“It’s been quite the journey over the last 10-12 years,” said Graf. “I’m very blessed and very fortunate to finally get over the hump and see a team win a title.”
Graf started in 2005 with the Houston Astros as an intern, a season that saw a surprise run for the Astros end in a sweep at the hands of the Chicago White Sox.
Graf spent seven years with the Texas Rangers organization as a senior account executive and director of inside sales and staff development, overlapping with back-to-back Fall Classic appearances in 2010 and 2011.
Later, the BGSU graduate was the senior director of group sales for the New York Mets from 2015-18, the first year of which was the Mets’ first Fall Classic in 15 years. Unfortunately for Graf, former Defiance pitcher Jon Niese and the Mets, the Kansas City Royals prevailed in that World Series in five games.
Then in August 2018, Graf became the executive director of ticket sales and service for the Dodgers, a front office position with a franchise that has become one of the most successful in baseball, especially since the team’s sale to a group headed by Guggenheim CEO Mark Walter and L.A. Lakers’ Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.
“It’s definitely been fun to be part of this organization,” admitted Graf. “They’ve been progressive, forward-facing and analytics-driven. It’s a very arduous position in the front office and in sales, helping a team build a culture, so this is a huge win for everyone in the organization from marketing to stadium operations to sales. There’s a lot that goes into it.”
Until this season, that run had not equaled postseason success. Following a controversial loss to the Houston Astros in the 2017 World Series that revealed a cheating scandal by Houston, the 2018 Dodgers lost the Fall Classic to Boston and were upset by eventual MLB champion Washington in last year’s National League Division Series.
For Graf, a front-office position in sales wasn’t the ultimate path he had dreamed of, but rather a passion he discovered in his professional journey.
“When I started with the Rangers in 2007, I took any job I could get and it ended up being in sales,” said Graf. “I thought I’d do it for six months and then they’d spot me as the next Theo Epstein (Chicago Cubs’ president of baseball operations). A, that didn’t happen and B, after being in sales for six months I realized I was really suited for it. I’m outgoing and I like building relationships and seeing families spend time together or working with churches, youth baseball leagues, etc.
“As time progressed with the Rangers, I was blessed that they asked me to be on the leadership side, help build strategy. As eight years have played out since that time and I’ve been able to grow and pick up more responsibility, I feel very blessed.”
The journey to the top of baseball would have tribulations enough with the on-the-field heartache, but factoring in the ups and downs that 2020 has provided, Tuesday’s title-clincher brings even more meaning.
“I was telling my staff when we huddled up (Wednesday), losing those five World Series in the past, now that this one came through, I wouldn’t want it any other way,” explained Graf. “For this (World Series) ring to have the year 2020 on it, there’s so many stories in this ring to tell my kids and grandkids.
“Our worlds were rocked. The entertainment industry got completely flipped upside down, it was a challenging year for the entire staff. Balancing the pandemic then the social injustices throughout the world, it just feels so good to get a win in life to put a bow on 2020 and hopefully put us in a better mental state going forward.”
From the ticket sales perspective, not having fans in the stadium for games in the 60-game season in 2020 was made doubly hard by the optimism the Dodgers had going into this year.
A trade for superstar outfielder Mookie Betts in February, a $100 million renovation of Dodger Stadium ahead of the season and the 2020 MLB All-Star Game scheduled to be played in July were all overshadowed by the pandemic and its global impact.
“We were very excited about Mookie and the All-Star Game and all these concerns are thrown on our staff to look for answers and see the direction for MLB and the Dodgers, we were pretty overwhelmed for about six months straight,” admitted Graf. “There was just so much excitement for 2020 as a whole ... It’s challenging and stressful just being in sales in a world with no pandemic and the concern about the election and social justice. You put all these other elements into it, plus having kids at home and working from home and still trying to lead 50 other people, it’s tough.
“When you come out of the other end and the sthip’s still afloat and we’re all still blessed to have jobs, it’s rewarding to go through the tribulations and get to a place where it’s a huge win, something everybody can get excited about.”
With the season complete and optimism continuing for future years, including a 2022 date for the All-Star Game in Los Angeles, Graf and his staff have grown from their experiences in such an uncharted year.
“In terms of how we’ve shifted our approach, I don’t think it can be understated how many elements of the job have changed and perspectives have changed,” said Graf. “After going through this and being a part of this organization and how it brought this organization closer together, it redefines the amount of pride you have to work here.
