MONTPELIER —Wauseon’s Lexie McMullen earned medalist honors with a 78, helping to lead Wauseon to the team title at the Montpelier Invitational. Wauseon finished with a 373, ahead of runner up Otsego’s 387. Wayne Trace, led by Claire Sinn’s runner up total of 87, finished third, at 423.
Montpelier (435) finished fourth, followed by Evergreen (440), Archbold (452), Defiance (455) and Edgerton (472).
For Defiance, Mallory Weaver and Maddie Bock each carded a 110, Audrey Bujalski had a 112 and Kennedy Zeller carded a 123. Sixth place Archbold was paced by Shylo Richardson’s 108.
Bulldogs ninth: Carson Harmon fired a 75 for medalist honors, while Ethan Harmon was right behind with a 76, to help Elida to the team title at the Celina Invitational on Friday. Elida finished with a 318 score, followed by runner up Findlay, which carded a 335. Delphos St. John’s and Coldwater tied for third, at 338.
Locally, Ryan Klausing had a 79 to lead Kalida to a sixth place finish, at 340. Carter Schimmoeller paced eight place for Ottawa-Glandorf (343) with a 79. Defiance, behind Will Lammer’s team best 80, placed ninth out of 18 teams, at 347. Also for Defiance, Jack Vanderhorst carded an 86, Ryan Yeager finished at 88 and C.J. Zachrich carded a 93. Kam Brown, Defiance’s fifth golfer, had a 94.
Pettisville Third at Genoa: Tommy McWatters carded a 78 and Max Leppelmerier 79, to help Pettisville finish third at Genoa, with a 337. Genoa won the title with a 319, while Liberty-Benton was second, at 334.
Montpelier Invitational
Wauseon 373 (Lexie McMuller 78, Halle Frank and Callaway Gerken 94, Ellie Dyer 107), Otsego 387, Wayne Trace 423 (Claire Sinn 87, Riley Daeger 105, Emma Crosby 113, Ally Denny 118), Montpelier 435 (Sarah Higbie 88, Addi Thompson 93, Halle Rose 123, Emily Fritsch 131), Evergreen 440 (Lily Johnson 95, Ally Kiln 99, Chloe Campbell 115, Jalyn Rultry 131), Archbold 452 (Shylo Richardson 108, Brayton Huffman 110, Lucia Rodriguez 113, Carley Grime 121), Defiance 455 (Mallory Weaver and Maddie Bock 110, Audrey Bujalski 112, Kennedy Zeller 123), Edgerton 472 (Ashlyn Sleesman 109, Brianna Walkup 114, Greta Brown 118, Breana Reliford 131)
Celina Results
Elida 318, Findlay 335, Coldwater and Delphos St. John’s 338, St. Marys 339, Kalida 340 (Ryan Klausing 79, David Peck 86, Josh Recker 87, Justin Siebeneneck 88), Anna 341, Ottawa-Glandorf 343 (Carter Schimmoeller 79, Alex Ellerbrock 85, Carson Trombley 89, Zach Stechschulte 90), Defiance 347 (Will Lammers 80, Jack Vanderhorst 86, Ryan Yeager 88, C.J. Zachrich 93), St. Henry 356, Lima Shawnee 370, Wapakoneta 372, Kenton 373, Van Wert 383, Parkway 385, Lima Bath 407, Marion Local 412, Celina 424
Genoa Invite
Genoa 319, Liberty-Benton 334, Pettisville 337 (Tommy McWatters 78, Max Leppelmeier 79, Caleb Nafziger 89, Josh Horning 91), Sandusky Perkins 352, Maumee 430, Emmanuel Christian 438.
