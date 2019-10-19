CINCINNATI — Napoleon slipped by Cincinnati Princeton, 10-7, in the girls state tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Brittany Boysel led the Wildcats with four goals while Emma Bostelman and Claire Durham each scored two goals each.

Napoleon seized an early 3-0 lead on goals from Boysel, Bostelman and Hope Buchhop. The lead stretched to as much as 10-4 in the final period on a goal from senior Sophie DelFavero.

The Wildcats move on with a 14-9-1 record on the season and will take on Upper Arlington in the state tournament semifinals today at noon. Upper Arlington defeated Thomas Worthington 19-5 to advance.

