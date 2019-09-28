SYLVANIA — Napoleon defeated Northview 18-7 on Thursday night in water polo action.

Rudy Dua and Levi Spring led the way for Napoleon (11-14) with four goals each while Clay Gyde scored three and Micah Spring and Dylan Rittenhouse each scored two goals. Carter Nienkamp, Dylan Cashman and Drew Gary each finished with one goal for Napoleon.

Clay Gyde, Levi Spring, Cashman, Rettig, Dua Rittenhouse and Gray all added one assist in the victory.

The Napoleon JV also defeated Sylvania, 21-6.

Load comments