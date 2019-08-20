UPPER ARLINGTON — The Napoleon girls water polo team bookended three losses with a pair of wins at the Upper Arlington Tournament over the weekend, beating Cincinnati Sycamore on Saturday 10-5 following an 11-5 win over Columbus Hawks on Friday.
Host Upper Arlington earned a 16-1 win on Friday following the win over the Hawks while Worthington Kilbourne (10-3) and Cincinnati Mavericks (10-5) got the best of the Wildcats.
Brittany Boysel led the charge over the five contests with 14 total goals while Hope Buchhop tallied five. Elle Koesters led the way with five assists while Boysel added four. Finally, Buchhop was the main defender in net for the Wildcats (6-5) with 30 blocks.
Napoleon will return to action this weekend at the Viking Invitational at Cincinnati Princeton.
