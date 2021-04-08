The Wildcats made the long midweek day trip to Worthington to face the Cardinals in a North region battle. The Cats were up 1-0 after the first as Alex Gyde scored on a man advantage play. It was at 2-2 at half as Micah Spring converted on a player advantage on a great assist from Spencer Cashman.
Just like previous quarters, the Cats would only score once, as Spencer Cashman would beat the goalie. However the defense allowed two Cardinal goals to make it 4-3 Worthington after three periods. The Cat defense allowed two more goal in the first two minutes of play in the fourth and the offense committed too many turnovers to be productive as pass after pass was inaccurate and led to steals.
Finally, Rudy Dua would finally break the ice in the period to cut the lead to 6-4 with 3:19 to play, but the Cats could not take advantage of two separate man advantages and would give up an empty net goal late to make the final 7-4 Thomas Worthington with the win.
Game two at Worthington saw the girls team in a tight battle to start the first period as neither team could mount consistent scoring chances. The score was 1-1 as Hope Buchhop converted a penalty shot.
In the second, the Cats scored four straight goals as Kalista Zapata and Buchhop would score solo goals and Elle Koesters scored twice extending the lead to 5-1 with 3:28 to play until intermission. The Cats would gave up two goals before Buchhop scored her third goal to make it a 6-3 Wildcat advantage at the half.
The Cats held on to the two goal lead and leave Worthington with a 10-8 victory. Goals in the fourth were from Buchhop, Konstantinova and Zapata.
