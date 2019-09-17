BOWLING GREEN — The Napoleon and St. Francis water polo teams joined forces to host the Wild Knight Invitational held at the student rec center on the campus of BGSU this past weekend.
The Napoleon boys finished the weekend with a 1-3 record.
In their first game of the tournament, Napoleon scored an 11-7 win over the Columbus St. Charles B team.
In the tight game, Dylan Rittenhouse led the way with four goals.
Following the win, the Cats moved on to face Cathedral Prep from Erie, Pa. Cathedral Prep led the entire way in a 16-12 decision.
Levi Spring accounted for half of the Napoleon offense with six goals. He also had five steals.
Napoleon started the second day of the tournament against Ann Arbor Huron. The River Rats stayed ahead of the Wildcats throughout the contest and pulled out a 17-12 decision.
Gyde led the way with four goals for Napoleon.
The final contest of the weekend saw the Cats fall to Thomas Worthington 7-4.
Kyle Hudson led the Cats with a pair of goals.
