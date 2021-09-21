WORTHINGTON — Napoleon’s girls water polo team made the trip to the Columbus area to compete in the 20th annual Ohio Cup at the Worthington Pools Complex.
A three-game stretch saw the Wildcats go 1-1-1 in pool play on Saturday, tying Cincinnati Princeton 7-7 before falling to the Cincinnati Mavericks 8-7 and downing Thomas Worthington, 9-6.
The win over Thomas Worthington saw Napoleon rally from a 6-3 halftime deficit with six unanswered goals. Emma Bostelman scored nine combined goals in the three matches while Claire Durham had three against Princeton and six overall. Ruby Morman had 20 total blocks in goal in pool play.
On Sunday, the Wildcats then competed in the championship bracket quarterfinals, where they defeated Worthington Kilbourne 9-4, thanks to three goals from Durham and two goals from both Bostelman and Anastasia Konstantinova.
From there, Napoleon drew Cincinnati Mavericks again in the semifinals and were dealt an 11-6 loss, plagued by foul trouble. Durham had three goals and two assists in the setback while Morman had three helpers.
The Wildcats (11-4-1) raced out to a 10-3 lead in the consolation finals against Cincinnati Sycamore, averting a pair of late goals to finish third in the Ohio Cup with a 10-5 win. Durham tallied four goals and three assists while Shannon Finn had three goals and Konstantinova had four assists.
Boys third at home
NAPOLEON — The Napoleon boys water polo team hosted the Courtney Fisher Sprint-Off Classic over the weekend, finishing with a 2-1 mark.
The Wildcats started out with a 9-8 loss to Thomas Worthington on Friday, rallying from a four-goal deficit to make things competitive before running out of time. Kyle Hudson netted five goals and two assists in the setback for the ‘Cats.
Napoleon bounced back in game two of the weekend against Worthington Kilbourne, rolling past the Wolves 12-2. Jackson Miller tallied four goals and two assists for Napoleon while Hudson and Kellen Rigg had three goals apiece. Alex Gyde made eight blocks in goal.
The final game of the weekend put the Wildcats over .500 on the season in thrilling fashion as Napoleon won a shootout 3-1 agtainst Cincinnati Princeton following a 10-10 tie through regulation. Gyde came out of goal as an extra offensive player in the final seconds, scoring the game-tying goal with two seconds left, forcing a five-player shootout. Hudson, Rigg and Mitch Griffith all scored in the shootout.
Hudson was solid on both ends, scoring six goals while recording four steals defensively for Napoleon (8-7), which will return to action Tuesday at the Sylvania Maple Leafs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.