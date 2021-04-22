The girls water polo team couldn’t get the offense on track Wednesday night and fell to the Wolves of Worthington Kilbourne at the Worthongton Pools complex 6-4.
Scoring for Napoleon were Hope Buchhop with two goals, while Shannon Finn and Claire Durham each added one goal.
Miya Weber would make 8 blocks in goal to lead the defense.
