CINCINNATI – The Napoleon girls water polo team got off to a solid start to the season as they scored three wins at the Cincinnati Princeton season kickoff. The Wildcats downed Walnut Hills 27-1, Sycamore 8-7 and Thomas Worthington 10-6.
In the opener, the Wildcat lady water polo team faced off against a brand new team to Ohio water polo as the Walnut Hills Eagles were playing in just their third game ever. The Cats’ experience was too much for the young Eagles and Napoleon won going away 27-1. Every Wildcat scored at least one goal in the contest.
In the second game, Napoleon was able to battle back to score a win over Sycamore. The Wildcats found themselves in a tight battle throughout the contest as some lapses on defense led to easy Aviator goals to keep the game close, but with time winding down the Cats were able to stymieing any last second game tying goal.
In the final battle of the tournament, the Wildcats found themselves up 3-2 after the first period of play. Making some defensive adjustments to counter the Cardinals offensive scheme the Cats were able to slowly build the lead to four goals after three periods and held onto that lead for a 10-6 victory. Leading the Cats efforts were Hope Buchhop and Claire Durham with three goals each on the offensive end of the pool and Ruby Morman handled the duties in goal turning away seven Cardinal attempts to lead the defensive end.
