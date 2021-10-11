NAPOLEON — Napoleon split four contests in the Courtney Fisher Sprint-Off Classic at the NHS Natatorium over the weekend, falling to Worthington Kilbourne and defeating Cincinnati Mavericks on Friday before downing Thomas Worthington and falling to Upper Arlington on Saturday.
Friday’s contests saw Kilbourne rally from a 5-3 deficit after three quarters to steal a win away from the Wildcats. Shannon Finn scored a pair of goals for the ‘Cats and Nastya Konstantinova recorded five steals. Napoleon (13-6-1) salvaged the day with a 7-3 victory over Cincinnati Mavericks with Konstantinova, Sarah Emahiser and Finn scoring two goals each.
On Saturday, Napoleon broke open a 4-4 halftime tie against Thomas Worthington in an 8-4 win. Finally, Upper Arlington too advantage of a pair of Ladycat errors in the fourth quarter to stretch its lead to 8-4 en route to an 8-6 victory.
‘Cats drop three in Cincy
CINCINNATI — Napoleon’s boys water polo team visited Milford High School in Cincinnati on Sunday for the Milford Invitational, falling in three matches against Columbus St. Charles, Cincinnati Princeton and Cincinnati St. Xavier.
In the opener vs. St. Charles, an 8-3 deficit was too much to overcome as the Wildcats fell, 14-7. Micah Spring and Andy Scherer each scored a pair of goals for Napoleon. The second contest of the day saw Napoleon drop a high-scoring 17-11 decision to Princeton in a matchup tied 9-9 early in the third period.In the final match on Sunday, an 8-4 halftime deficit was too much to overcome against Cincinnati St. Xavier in the 13-10 setback for Napoleon (11-12), which will visit Toledo St. Francis on Tuesday.
