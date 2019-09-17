WORTHINGTON — The Napoleon girls water polo team had an up-and-down weekend competing at the Ohio Cup at the Worthington Aquatic complex this past weekend. The Cats opened the tournament by falling to Villa Maria of Erie, Pa, 13-3.
Napoleon had trouble in the second period and trailed 8-1 at the half. Hope Buchhop led the way with two goals for the Cats. She also had two steals, plus made three blocks in goal.
Napoleon followed that game with a 7-7 tie against Thomas Worthington. The co-hosting Cardinals were able to tie the game with 20 seconds to go. Britany Boysel led the way for the Cats with three goals. Elle Koesters added a goal and three assists.
Playing for the third time Saturday, Napoleon had no problem with a combined Worthington team, 12-2.
The Cat defense had 12 steals and 12 blocks in goal.
Offensively, Boysel tallied six goals. Buchhop added two, along with Ashley Apple and Anastacia Konstantinova.
Playing for placement on Sunday, Napoleon started the day with a 12-2 loss to Cincinnati Sycamore. After falling behind 6-0, the Cats battled back to trail 6-2 at the half, but the Aviators outscored Napoleon 6-0 in the second half.
Playing for 11th place, Napoleon finished the tournament by defeating Chicago Park 7-3. Boysel had four goals and three assists in the contest.
Napoleon will be back in action this weekend at the Dave McLennen Invitational, hosted by Cincinnati Sycamore.
