The Napoleon boys water polo team headed south to Mason for the Mason Invitational in the Cincinnati suburb, claiming a win in their opener on Friday before dropping the second game of the day and all three matches on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Wildcat girls came up short in three contests in Columbus as the Ladycats competed in the Upper Arlington Girls Invitational.
In the boys contests, Napoleon (3-4) started with a 10-4 win over Cincinnati St. Xavier White, powered by seven goals and three steals from Micah Spring. Alex Gyde and Caden Stover had a goal and three assists each. The Wildcats fell to host Mason in a 4-3 shootout after a 5-5 tie through regulation, with Cooper Speiser and Gyde scoring two goals each.
Saturday saw Napoleon fall to Upper Arlington 11-4 and Columbus St. Charles White 12-6 before falling to Cincinnati Sycamore 12-4 to roundout the weekend. Caden Stover scored seven goals over the final three contests for the Wildcats.
On the girls side, Macee Speiser tallied five steals, a goal and two assists in a 12-4 opening loss to Sycamore while Speiser and Ruby Morman had two goals each in a 13-9 loss to Worthington Kilbourne that saw Speiser add six more steals to her tally. In Saturday’s finale, an 11-5 loss to Thomas Worthington, Reece Wagner scored twice while Elizabeth Theobald added four steals and an assist for the Wildcats (0-5).
The Napoleon boys and girls teams will return home this weekend in the Courtney Fisher Sprint-Off Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Napoleon High School Natatorium and Napoleon Aquatic Center. Games begin at 5 p.m. Friday.
