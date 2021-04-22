WORTHINGTON — The Wildcats made the midweek day trip to Worthington to face the Wolves in a North region battle and came away with a 15-4 win.
The ‘Cats were up 6-0 after the first period as Micah Spring scored three goals, and Khalil Tran, Spencer Cashman, and Mitchell Griffith would all added single goals. It was at 8-2 at half as Spring added two more goals.
The ‘Cats surrendered two goals early in the third to make it 8-4 but the offense scored four unanswered goals to stifle any comeback hopes by the Wolves. Rudy Dua tallied two goals, with Cashman and Spring each scoring one.
The score was 12-4 with one period to play. The Wildcat defense held Kilbourne scorelss and Dua collected three more scores to make the final 15-4.
Defensively Gyde made eight blocks in goal and Tran and Mason Conway each collected four steals.
