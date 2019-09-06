NAPOLEON — The Napoleon boys water polo team hosted Chelsea (Mich.) and sunk the Bulldogs 13-3 in home action on Thursday.

The Cats scored six goals in the opening period to jump out early.

Levi Spring led Napoleon with five goals in the contest. Kyle Hudson added four and Jacob Rettig had two. Carter Niekamp and Dylan Rittenhouse had one goal each.

Spring added three assists. Hudson had two, while Rittenhouse, Clay Gyde, Masen Switzer, Spencer Ashman, Mason Conway and Rettig each had one.

Gyde had five blocks in goal. Khalil Tran and Cashman each made one save.

The Cats will play this weekend at the Ohio Cup in Worthington.

