UPPER ARLINGTON – The Napoleon boys water polo team salvaged a win in three games played this past weekend. The boys fell to Cincinnati Princeton (11-9) and St. Xavier (11-8), then closed the weekend with a win against New Albany (11-7).
In the first game of the weekend, the Cats fell behind early trailing by as much as 4-0, but garnered a goal to make it 4-1 after the first. Some defensive adjustments made for a Wildcat comeback throughout the next three quarters as the Cats cut the lead to 10-9 with 1:43 to play. However the Vikings would score an insurance goal and hold on for the victory with a 11-9 final score. Micah Spring and Kyle Hudson led the offense with three goals each and Spencer Cashman and Alex Gyde each turned away five shots in net to lead the defensive effort for the Cats.
The second game of the day saw the Wildcat boys battling the Bombers of Cincinnati St. Xavier and the game was all X to start the contest as they led 7-1 midway through the second period. The Cats would continue to battle but the deficit was too great to overcome and the Cats would fall 11-8. Cashman led the scoring with three goals and Gyde led the defense with five blocks in goal.
Facing their third opponent of the day the Cats found an early groove and leapt out to an 8-2 lead at the half with some solid scoring from center and on transition plays as well. Throughout the second half the Cats loosened the line-up and came away with an 11-7 victory. Four Cats each netted a pair of goals for the offense as Tran, Gyde, Spring, and Hudson were able to beat the New Albany defense. For the Cats defense, Dua, Cashman, and Tran each had three steals to help the Wildcats’ defensive efforts.
