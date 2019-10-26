CINCINNATI — The Napoleon boys water polo team opened the state tournament with an 11-8 loss to Cincinnati Princeton.
Napoleon trailed 3-0 after one period. It was 5-0 before the Cats scored, with Clay Gyde getting through with 3:03 to play in the half.
Early in the third period, Napoleon was able to close the gap to 9-5 with 5:34 to go. Time was not on their side, as they fell 11-8.
Napoleon is now 16-18-1. The loss drops them into the consolation bracket, where they will try to fight for ninth place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.