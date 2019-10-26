CINCINNATI — The Napoleon boys water polo team opened the state tournament with an 11-8 loss to Cincinnati Princeton.

Napoleon trailed 3-0 after one period. It was 5-0 before the Cats scored, with Clay Gyde getting through with 3:03 to play in the half.

Early in the third period, Napoleon was able to close the gap to 9-5 with 5:34 to go. Time was not on their side, as they fell 11-8.

Napoleon is now 16-18-1. The loss drops them into the consolation bracket, where they will try to fight for ninth place.

Load comments