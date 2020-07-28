With everybody making tough choices about the current coronavirus pandemic, the state water polo coaches made the decision to move its season from the fall of 2020 to the spring of 2021.
“On Sunday, July 26, the Ohio Water Polo Association held a vote to postpone the fall 2020 season until the spring of 2021,” said the OWPA in a release. “The board and member coaches voted in favor of moving the season to the spring to better protect the health of the players, coaches and fans.”
State water polo teams, of which Napoleon is a member, are not under the eye of the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
“Thought not an active member of the OHSAA, the OWPA follows the health and safety guidelines provided by the OHSAA,” stated the OWPA. “Under the current guidelines and recommendations provided by the OHSAA to keep all those involved in the fall sports safe, the board and coaches did not feel it was possible to proceed with the fall season.”
Already in a tough spot, water polo will, for the 2020-21 school year, go up against spring sports for athletes. The good news for water polo is that outside of swimming workouts, school pools are usually empty in the spring.”
“While the board and coaches understand that there will be hardships in rescheduling the season to the spring for all those involved, the option to move to provide a safer season was the one all of the coaches felt was in the best interest of all involved,” added the OWPA. “The move to the spring is currently a temporary move, and we as an association are excited about the possibility of a season for our players.”
