Local natives Matt Wisler and Art Warren made spring training appearances over the weekend for the Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds, respectively.
Wisler, who recently avoided arbitration with the Rays and signed a one-year, $2 million contract, pitched the fifth inning of Saturday’s game against the Boston Red Sox, allowing a solo home run by Kike Hernandez and striking out a batter in the frame. The Bryan native, 29, has made two spring appearances with three runs and two homers allowed with one strikeout.
Meanwhile, Warren pitched the fifth inning in Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. The former Napoleon standout struck out one and allowed one hit in the scoreless frame as part of a 4-4 tie. The 29-year-old righty has not allowed a run in three one-inning outings with three strikeouts and a walk for the Reds.
