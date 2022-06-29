Napoleon graduate Art Warren and Bryan graduate Matt Wisler each saw action on Tuesday with Warren pitching a scoreless eighth against the Cubs and Wisler taking his second loss of the season against the Brewers.
The Bryan product didn’t pitch again until a Tuesday home contest again the Milwaukee Brewers in which he got the final out in the sixth inning, replacing starter Shane Baz.
But he was tagged with the loss as despite coming in with two outs and runner on second in a 1-0 lead for the Rays, Wisler gave up two, two-run home runs.
The first came off the bat of Andrew McCutchen and the second was a 402-foot laser from Luis Urías that scored Kolton Wong, who doubled the play before.
The loss puts Wisler’s record at 2-2 on the season. His ERA still sits at a solid 2.83 for the season.
Wisler also pitched one inning of relief on Friday in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 4-3, 10-inning victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The inning of relief in the seventh came after Rays starter Jeffery Springs provided Tampa with some length, going six innings and giving up three runs.
Wisler’s outing in the seventh inning was the start of a stellar showing for the Rays bullpen as he went an inning striking out two of the three batters he faced and did not allow a hit. The Rays bullpen allowed just one hit total, which came in the 10th inning.
Warren slammed the door on a decisive 10-3 Sunday win for the Cincinnati Reds over the San Francisco Giants, getting his ERA to under seven.
Warren threw just 10 pitches in the the bottom of the ninth, six of which were for strikes. He struck out Yermin Mercedes and got Evan Longoira as well as Darin Ruf to fly out.
Warren then continued his good fortune on Tuesday, pitching a scoreless eighth inning in a 5-3 win over the Cubs.
He gave up a leadoff single to Nico Hoerner but got Yan Gomes as well as Alfonso Rivas to line out and David Bote to pop out to third to end the inning and keep the Reds at a 5-3 advantage.
His ERA now sits at 6.59 for the season.
And in minor league action, Napoleon graduate Zach Willeman threw a scoreless eighth for the Triple-A International League Omaha Storm Chasers in a wild 17-14 win over the Columbus Clippers on Sunday.
Willeman was the only for Omaha that didn’t surrender a run in the contest. He also didn’t allow a hit as well as his ERA now sits at 4.15 for the season.
